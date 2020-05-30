Dr. Simon Ourian Stays Positive

As we all have, Dr. Simon Ourian, a plastic surgeon, has had his fair share of failures during his journey. It’s up to us to decide what we take from these experiences. Dr. Ourian took all of these moments as a lesson rather than a failure. For him, it all started with having the right mindset.

Dr. Ourian’s background was in art, aesthetics, and sculpting, so he had a very keen appreciation for beauty before he ever got into this field. Over the years Dr. Ourian has fine-tuned his skills resting on his background and foundation of human anatomy. Beauty is universal and the universal language of beauty is something he truly loves and appreciates. It also helps, of course, that Dr. Ourian is in the center of one of the world’s fastest-growing industries.

There were many obstacles to Dr. Ourian’s business. One was when he had first invented the Coolaser, and a large laser manufacturing company approached him about buying the machine. He walked them through the product, excited about the potential sale.

Sadly a year later he heard that the company had released a Coolaser of their own- specifically in a way so that Dr. Ourian couldn’t sue. He still sold quite a few lasers, but nothing like the multi-million success they’ve seen.

The Coolaser situation was something that Dr. Ourian had to learn from and from then on he made sure not to repeat it. He was devastated when he realized the Coolaser technology had, essentially, been stolen from him as he worked hard on designing it. Though this was a low moment for him, he refused to let it keep him down.

Dr. Ourian woke every day, went into the office, no matter how bad things were. That disappointment drove him to improve upon the technology and make Coolaser even better than before. As a result, the new Coolaser is not only better but safer and more effective than the competitors. He wouldn’t have been able to come back better than ever if he would have given up at the first sight of failure.

Alongside this roadblock in his career, he’s had way more successes.

Dr. Ourian has become one of the world’s most famous and well known plastic surgeons. His clients include some of the world’s most famous people, including the Kardashian-Jenner family, Victoria’s Secret supermodels, actors, musicians, and many of the world’s royalty.

The surgeon to the stars has become a star in his own right, with 3.5 million followers on Instagram and clients in every corner of the globe – with a hefty chunk coming from the Middle East. Having these celebrities trust Dr. Ourian and have them fully believe in his craft is a large success.

Another success was with the Coolaser that changed Dr. Ourian’s life for the better. Patients began pouring into his office seeking the new technology that seemed too good to be true, enabling him to take over the Beverly Hills office he had previously subleased.

As long as we have a positive outlook on life, we will always be able to bounce back just as Dr. Ourian did. He remained positive and worked hard no matter how rough things were going for him and it’s gotten him further than he could ever imagine. He is very grateful for who he is today and wants to encourage everyone to be their best selves.

To keep up with Dr. Ourian you can find him on his official Instagram page @simonourianmd1