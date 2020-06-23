Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dr. Shabnam Asthana, Public Relations practitioner and expert elucidates how self care and “TREATING” yourself right should be a priority!

Self -care more often than not, topples down to the last position and it is high time that it clambers up to top the priority list

By

Life they say is a bundle of contradictions and the current pandemic has unraveled a recent one. While we always pictured a Work From Home culture as a laid back, any time tea time, any time snack time, easy going, lounge about easy paced work haven, it has much to our chagrin proved to be exactly the opposite. We have realized to our dismay and shock that this culture is bereft of time schedules, clock ins and clock outs, no calling it a day, in fact it is an all-consuming availability that one has to pledge to work.

So when you cannot cite reasons of meetings or commuting or driving up and down from one place to another for not answering phone calls, what are you expected to do? How do you take those much needed “ in between ” breaks that you would have done otherwise in the regular 9 to 5 work scenario?

While we pat ourselves on the back and compliment each other on how wonderfully we have adapted to the new normal, we all understand that there is a lot at stake – a total burn out. We are an integral part of society and the world at large since our individual, small efforts are adding up to the collective big change. To deliver a healthy whole , the individual parts must be healthy too is what we must comprehend.  I have realized that prioritizing self-care has assumed a deeper significance today than it had ever before.

I have adopted the wonderful method of indulging myself with treats. My daily agenda has a mandatory treat time incorporated in it. This exciting addition to the humdrum daily routine is topped with different daily seasonings – ensuring that my menu changes daily. I have adopted the practice of  indulging in a daily 1 hour break where I take on activities like singing, yoga, dancing, meditating or just playing and walking with my pet dog Scooby. He is my biggest stress buster and my interaction with him ensures that I keep my cell phone away and just enter his doggie world leaving the human world and all the complications it entails behind. That 1 hour is totally for me and for all that I love to do.

“Treat time ’’ refuels , energizes, invigorates  and unleashes the feel good factor for me to take on all my tasks at hand  with greater enthusiasm  and ease – so go ahead and “ treat “ yourself right !

    Shabnam Asthana, Dr

    A multi faceted Professional, who has fast tracked from being a reputed National name to a well respected and emulated global one! Shabnam Asthana has added new dimensions to Global PR and Communications.

    She has to her credit, post graduate degrees in English Literature, Public Relations and Advertising, an MBA in Marketing Management &several International certifications combined with over 25 years of rich professional experience. After a 22 year corporate stint in senior positions with reputed companies including Multinationals in India and abroad she started her own PR and communications firm, Empowered Solutions in 2005 which has been running successfully since then.

    A few noteworthy achievements of hers include anchoring and hosting , Miss California – USA, being the first Indian to be invited by PRSSA to USA, as a speaker and bagging an International assignment as the Global Director Marketing & PR of IND TV USA.

    Her impressive award studded list includes prestigious National and International recognitions, a few being:

    a) The Highest National Award in PR – Chanakya - Hall of Fame awarded by the PRCI in 2012
    b) The Indian Achievers Award by the IAF in 2017
    c) The Times Power Woman Award – Pune 2017
    d) The International Achievers Award – Dubai in 2018
    e) The Times Power Woman Award in Global PR – Western Region 2018
    f) Award in Global PR conferred on her in The British Parliament – The House of Commons in London on 25th October 2018.
    g) Doctorate (Hon) conferred on her by The National American University (NAU) in 2019.

    Shabnam is as an acclaimed speaker at National and International Forums.

    She is a published author and has written a popular book titled - “Romancing Your Career.” A book which talks about her corporate journey and experiences and has received immense media coverage and been widely appreciated and has received excellent reviews by the readers.

    Shabnam is an inspiring personality, and an immensely successful entrepreneur!

