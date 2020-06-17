Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Dr. Shabnam Asthana, PR expert opines how clutching on to the straw of mental resilience helps you stay afloat in the swamp of the pandemic!

How the PR profession gives you a million reasons to flounder but mental strength helps you hold on !

By

There is no denying that the world is changing and everything is in a state of flux. Relationships are acquiring new definitions, our everyday existence is struggling  to adapt to different algorithms in a desperate bid to provide a meaningful whole. Yes the current pandemic has changed it all – we are swamped by the sea of uncertainty with the powerful message of adapt or perish.

Jobs, professions, work, call it what you may are all struggling to adapt to the new normal and adopt different pandemic friendly practices. My profession – Public Relations that pooh poohed the idea of a 9 – 5 desk job and instead  boasted of personal networking and face to face contact for professional success is now left  wide eyed looking incredulously at the mandate of social distancing.

How does a profession like PR where success is  defined by your networking skills and personal interactions survive in this age of social distancing and self-isolation?

I remember my team staring at me and my clients panicking on how to see the pre committed events through in the wake of the National or global closure , with the world coming to a standstill. My overworked brain and hands and feet numb with the initial shock of the COVID 19 office and work closures unleashed feelings and emotions of hopelessness and despair. I had a team to support, salaries to shell out, personal expenses to be met,  how would I be able to do it all?  I remember the turmoil raging inside me as I worked extremely hard not to disturb the stoic calmness of my exterior. I was the captain of the ship wasn’t I?  so a solution had to be reached and that too very soon.

Never had I realised the meaning of crisis management in PR better than I do now. It is wonderful how the human mind can come up with ideas to work under pressure, especially in the PR industry. The current PR landscape is clouded with retainer ship cheques on hold, cancelled contracts, events and press conferences nowhere on the radar and all other routine and scheduled activity on hold. My active mind with the never say die attitude pondered over various possibilities and devised new strategies and methods where work does not come to a standstill and finally came up with an ingenious solution. I decided to encash on the virtual world and all its offerings. A team brainstorming and presto – we were ready with client friendly solutions of conducting virtual meets and conferences and even events.

I realised that while it was very easy to give up and sink into the mire of depression, mental resilience to face all odds was the need of the hour and which to my surprise I discovered I possessed in good measure.

The success mantra I discovered when life knocks one down professionally and personally –

Our mental resilience is tested when life throws us a challenge. The most recent challenge has come to us in the face of this grim pandemic which has invaded our personal and professional space ruthlessly.

When we consciously imbibe the philosophy of staying tough in the face of adversity and not buckling under pressure we are on the right path of emerging winners. A few key factors are that are needed to stay mentally tough and resilient during challenges are:

  • Controlling Anxiety :

Managing stress effectively and engaging in meditation or yoga to eliminate negativity and induce calmness is very advantageous in such situations.

  • Positive Thinking :

It is very important to believe in one’s ability and inculcate a great degree of self- confidence to rise above all odds. Bringing out the positivity in all situations works wonders for mental resilience.

  • Setting Goals :

Working towards objectives and goals eliminates any aimlessness and creates a sense of purpose

  • Visualization :

This is an excellent tool for managing stress. It helps control performance anxiety and overwhelming situations.  If you close your eyes and imagine a time that you succeeded in a similar situation it will work wonders. This is not limited to just the visual but includes the feeling that envelops you along with the visual.

  • Controlling attention

Focus is the key here. If your mind is in control of the situation, your attention is also constant and helps you achieve your goals faster.

Staying afloat and active in the current pandemic ,requires you to shift gears and adapt by pivoting the existing ideas and concepts in the new normal – and all this by staying physically fit and mentally resilient !

    Shabnam Asthana, Dr

    A multi faceted Professional, who has fast tracked from being a reputed National name to a well respected and emulated global one! Shabnam Asthana has added new dimensions to Global PR and Communications.

    She has to her credit, post graduate degrees in English Literature, Public Relations and Advertising, an MBA in Marketing Management &several International certifications combined with over 25 years of rich professional experience. After a 22 year corporate stint in senior positions with reputed companies including Multinationals in India and abroad she started her own PR and communications firm, Empowered Solutions in 2005 which has been running successfully since then.

    A few noteworthy achievements of hers include anchoring and hosting , Miss California – USA, being the first Indian to be invited by PRSSA to USA, as a speaker and bagging an International assignment as the Global Director Marketing & PR of IND TV USA.

    Her impressive award studded list includes prestigious National and International recognitions, a few being:

    a) The Highest National Award in PR – Chanakya - Hall of Fame awarded by the PRCI in 2012
    b) The Indian Achievers Award by the IAF in 2017
    c) The Times Power Woman Award – Pune 2017
    d) The International Achievers Award – Dubai in 2018
    e) The Times Power Woman Award in Global PR – Western Region 2018
    f) Award in Global PR conferred on her in The British Parliament – The House of Commons in London on 25th October 2018.
    g) Doctorate (Hon) conferred on her by The National American University (NAU) in 2019.

    Shabnam is as an acclaimed speaker at National and International Forums.

    She is a published author and has written a popular book titled - “Romancing Your Career.” A book which talks about her corporate journey and experiences and has received immense media coverage and been widely appreciated and has received excellent reviews by the readers.

    Shabnam is an inspiring personality, and an immensely successful entrepreneur!

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Strengthening professional relationships in an era of social distancing

    by RJ Garbowicz
    Community//

    Publicist Rockstars: “Seek a Mentor” with Nikkia Adolphe

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
    Boost career success
    Community//

    Boost your Career Success in 3 Easy Steps

    by Sarah Archer

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.