Dr. Matthew Siedhoff On Racial Disparities in Gynecologic Surgery

In this OB/GYN Cedars-Sinai Grand Rounds talk, Dr. Matthew Siedhoff explores racial disparities in gynecologic surgery, using examples of uterine fibroids and endometriosis. He draws on data from the medical literature and weaves in poignant interviews with Drs. Adeoti Oshinowo (@droshinowo) and Florencia Greer Polite (@florenciapolitemd). He challenges the use of “race correction” in medicine and applies that challenge to gynecology. Finally, he encourages us to consider ways we can be anti-racist in the way we deliver care to women of color. 

    Matthew Siedhoff completed his medical degree at Stanford University, OB/GYN residency at New York University, and fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery (MIGS) at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. There he also received a master’s degree in clinical research from UNC’s Gillings School of Public Health. As faculty at UNC, he served as MIGS fellowship and division director, and now is the Vice Chair for Gynecology at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. He performs advanced laparoscopic surgery for a range of gynecologic conditions, with special interest and expertise in large fibroids and complicated endometriosis, also the focus of his research interests. He has previously served as board President for the Fellowship in MIGS and teaches surgeons through lecture and simulation nationally and internationally. He is an Editor-at-Large for Thrive Global.

    Well-Being//

    Racial Disparity in Cervical Cancer Deaths Higher Than Previously Estimated

    by Shelby Lorman
    Community//

    The Hardest Part of My Laparoscopic Hysterectomy: Finding a Surgeon with the Skills to Do It

    by Karen Angel
    Community//

    The Future of Healthcare with Dr. Sharyn N. Lewin

    by Christina D. Warner, MBA

