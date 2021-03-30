Dr. Matthew Siedhoff On Racial Disparities in Gynecologic Surgery

In this OB/GYN Cedars-Sinai Grand Rounds talk, Dr. Matthew Siedhoff explores racial disparities in gynecologic surgery, using examples of uterine fibroids and endometriosis. He draws on data from the medical literature and weaves in poignant interviews with Drs. Adeoti Oshinowo (@droshinowo) and Florencia Greer Polite (@florenciapolitemd). He challenges the use of “race correction” in medicine and applies that challenge to gynecology. Finally, he encourages us to consider ways we can be anti-racist in the way we deliver care to women of color.