Dr Mahamudul Islam Chowdhury – Health is Wealth

Dr Mahamudul Islam Chowdhury who is known locally as known as “Doctor of humanities” is a renowned Doctor, Educational entrepreneur, author, Motivational speaker and social activist.

He was born into the family of Nur Mohammad Chowdhury and Begum Shahajahan On 21st May 1991 in the Kadalpur village of Chittagong District, Later Dr Mahamudul moved to Sylhet city, to pursue further studies.

He is a Medical officer of Chittagong general hospital, Chittagong, situated in the heart of chittagong city, working as a frontliner health worker during Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier he worked in Raozan upazilla health complex. Chittagong in 2019 and later in Cox bazar sadar hospital in 2020.

Local people call him as ‘Doctor of Humanities’ as because he is treating patients in his private chamber at a very low charge and he continuously tried to be with poor and covid affected patients during covid-19 pandemic to get them oxygen free of cost and food for the poor, He is doing home visits to serve maximum health care to the very sick and bed ridden elderly patients in his area who can’t visit to doctor’s chamber.

He got Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of surgery(MBBS) graduate degree in 2015 from Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical Colleage under Shahjalal University Of Science & Technology. Later in 2019,he became BCS Health cadre. He studied CCD(Certificate Course on Diabetology) under BIRDEM in 2018 and CMU(Certificate In Medical Ultrasound) from IMMT, Chittagong in 2019.

He is the dynamic managing director of Youngstar Health club established in 2018 in Chittagong, a social and non-political organization which promotes health education for free and physical training amoung rural people at a very low cost. More than 1000 people are currently enrolled in Youngstar health club established by Dr Mahamudul Islam Chowdhury across through his social media based Community.

Dr Mahamudul Islam Chowdhury worked hard to make health Education for All a reality..He promotes Lifestyle modifications to control and cure from diseases..He is a prominent social activist and entrepreneur in Bangladesh who promotes health related education for free of cost.

Dr Mahamudul Islam Chowdhury was awarded the 2019 World Star for Quality Leadership Award. As a doctor, has been recognized for his contributions to distance health awareness and learning programs, best academic and social non profit Interface, health educational Institution for Youth, health awareness, innovative health care delivery to the poor people.

People talking about him a lot. News about him crossed borders to borders to become international inspiring news for youngers to become brave and helpful to the poor. The reflection of his extraordinary hard work is found in a variety of national and international print publications such as daily star, bdnews24, jugantor, prothom-alo, risingbd and others.

Dr Mahamudul Islam Chowdhury’s lifestyle combined with his enthusiasm and passion radiated strong inspiration to his young audience all over the world. In his facebook page,he promotes health care information and preventive measures.

People succeed because of their honesty, passion, hard work, honesty, patience, attention to human benifit and concentration. They say“fortune favors the brave, As an Health awareness entrepreneur, Dr Mahamudul Islam Chowdhury believes that if anyone works hard Then success is near.