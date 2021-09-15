Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dr. Christopher Zed on Why Small Businesses Should be Taking Advantage of Machine Learning | Vancouver, Canada

Machine learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are picking up steam in most industries. Most businesses hardly understand the value that the two techs can bring to their organizations. Machine learning involves analyzing data to make it more meaningful in solving complex issues. As a result, it helps organizations elevate their businesses to greater heights through improved performance and scalability. Many people find themselves using ML without noticing, for example, during face recognition and email spamming. Let’s delve into the key benefits of machine learning that small businesses should maximize:

  1. Predicting customer behavior

Consumer behavior has become more complex, and many small businesses struggle to meet their clients’ needs. Without satisfying the consumers’ needs, it becomes challenging to keep up with the cut-throat competition in the business world. Small organizations can benefit from machine learning since it provides predictive information about the consumer. ML gives small businesses a better view of forecasting the customer’s purchasing pattern. As a result, it becomes easier to provide them with customized products and services to meet their changing demands.

  1. Enhancing security

Small businesses have been victims of cybersecurity for a long time. Protecting their businesses against data leakage and attacks has become a priority since it affects their growth. Machine learning plays an essential role in analyzing the network behavior by adapting to any changes in the network. As a result, it identifies any loopholes and provides the relevant solutions to secure the organization’s data.

  1. Product recommendation

Small businesses need to understand the consumers’ behavior, to meet their needs and expectations. Machine learning is integral in analyzing human behavior and pattern. Therefore, small businesses remain competitive in their niches by identifying their target audience’s needs and ensuring they deliver beyond expectations. In addition, ML helps in finding similar products or services in clusters. As a result, small businesses can recommend the relevant product and services to their customers.

  1. Real-time decision making

Most small businesses find it challenging to deal with large and complex data. Likewise, extracting accurate information from such data is daunting. Machine learning uses ML algorithms to analyze data. The interpreted data is used in various processes enabling businesses to make real-time decisions and stay ahead of the game.

Article originally published on DrChristopherZed.net

    Dr. Christopher Zed, DDS at Bayview Lonsdale Dental

    Dr. Christopher Zed has spent over thirty years building up his impressive reputation in the dental industry. While teaching up-and-coming dental students as a clinical professor at the University of British Columbia, he earned a reputation as a trailblazer of dental technology innovation. Dr. Christopher Zed next moved on to chose a position with the Vancouver General Hospital, where he mentored others about issues such as the importance of community dental care and more strict procedures regarding oral cancer treatments. His research was published and still consulted to this day.

     

    His current job is Owner and dental surgeon with Bayview Lonsdale Dentistry. Since 2014, Christopher has also been a Principle Associate with Apnea Dental, a sleep disorder treatment clinic in Canada. During his decade spent as Chief of Dentistry at Vancouver General Hospital, Dr. Christopher Zed became even more focused on the patient-focused side of the dental industry and healthcare. In addition to being a perennial student of technology regarding the world of dentistry and artificial intelligence, he has always emphasized the importance of his clients being empowered enough to make decisions regarding their own dental care. 

     

    One highlight of Dr. Christopher Zed’s career was holding the position of Chief of Dentistry at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Dr. Zed also gave a presentation on the topic of Dentistry and reiterated the importance of patient education, empowerment, and healthcare.

    In his spare time, Dr. Christopher Zed enjoys spending time exploring the Canadian outdoors and being with his family. Their favourite seasonal activities include fishing, hiking, and skiing.

