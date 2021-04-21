Dos and Donts of Parenting during Covid-19

Becoming a parent divides your life into a before and after. The period where you were responsible for just your own health and happiness, and afterwards, where life ceases to be about you, and somebody else is seated in the center of your universe. Being a parent can be hard and challenging. And this has rarely been more obvious than in the year 2021.

You are required to keep an eye on your child all the time even you are doing a house chore or office work. And during the Covid -19 times, it’s very important to monitor your child, but It becomes a difficult to manage both. What to do in such a situation? Of course, you can always ask for help with your partner, friends, and family. Thanks to modern technologies that take care of your little angel and provide better management.

Parenting tips for a successful parent-child relationship

Set a good example

Rules are important, but the example is the greatest stimulus. Do you scold your children for not switching off the lights and fans when they leave the room? Do you expect them to keep their room neat and tidy? Check whether you are setting the right example by doing it yourself. It is not fair to expect your child to speak politely when he she is angry, if you blow off the handle every time you lose your temper. Examples speak more than words, so keep a check on your own behavior.Teach them the importance of gratitude by being grateful for the good behavior displayed by them.

Use affirmative words

Words have the power to destroy as well as heal. Avoid using harsh words when correcting your children for any mistakes they make. Sometimes negative and punitive words linger in the memories of young minds, paralyzing their ability to think positively. Praise your children for any good behavior they display and reinforce the good traits they show. Positive reinforcement can do wonders in helping your children to improve their confidence and develop trust in you.

Create a loving environment

Nothing but LOVE can build a happy home. A loving and happy environment can promote the feeling of well-being and contentment. Start your day with hugs and kisses rather than the usual “how many times do I have to tell you to get out of bed”. It is difficult to do this, particularly if your child is habituated to stay back inbed for long, but it will surely work when your positive parenting efforts start showing results. Have patience. A good start can brighten up your whole day. Look into your child’s eyes whenever you talk to him/her. When your children start feeling your acceptance for them, they will surely reciprocate positively. Laugh, cry, play together as a family. These are moments to treasure and a foundation for a happy family.

Spend quality time with your kids

For a child, love is spelled T-I-M-E.Just fifteen minutes of your time every day can make a huge difference in your parent-child relationship. A simple talk, praying together, a family game or just dining together (at the dinner table, not in front of the TV) can be the best family moments to cherish and remember. This small but important gesture can give your children, the assurance that they are loved, valued, that they are important to you. There will be less scope for feelings of insecurity, attention-seeking behavior, and discipline issues. Try it and see the difference.

Set positive and realistic expectations

All children are never the same. Also, all children grow and develop different aspects of their personality at a different pace. Never strangle your children under the burden of your own dreams and expectations. It could lead to childhood depression and many behavioral issues and an increasing number of suicide cases. Rather, high expectations from parents and peers are the root cause of many behavioral disorders in children. Find out the likes and dislikes of your child by talking, listening, spending quality time with your child. Tell them that you love them as they are and under all circumstances. Be their support and guide to help them face the negative aspects of the modern competitive world.

And yes, remember, no parent is perfect. Just shower your child with lots of love, affection and guided discipline and you are on the right track. After all, Love can do what nothing else can.