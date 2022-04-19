Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
Thriving Families

Don’t Rush Kids Into Finding Their Thing

Let's start allowing our kids to experiment with different activities and find what they love without the pressure.

Thrive invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

“Is your son doing travel soccer, too?”

It was 2014. I was standing in a packed crowd of parents and caregivers in the lobby of my twins’ school, waiting for them to be dismissed. From first grade. 

“No, he isn’t, actually.”

“Is he on any travel teams? What sports does he play?”

Travel teams? Sports teams? I could barely get the kid to tie his shoes. My son was (and is) athletic. But he hadn’t shown an outsized interest in one particular sport. And I’d never been a fan of specialization at an early age.  I signed my son up for new things all the time just to give him exposure. By middle school, he had seemingly tried every sport under the sun: fencing, golf, hockey, baseball, flag football, lacrosse, swimming, tennis, rugby, basketball, soccer, more. He’d taken piano lessons, bass guitar, robotics. And yet, at that pick-up moment, all I felt was intensely ashamed. Maybe I’d missed the boat on travel soccer. Had I ruined my son’s life forever? At age seven?! Was this…. it?!

No. It wasn’t. I’ve realized now as a (weary) mother of four that you can’t be “behind” in a sport when you’re a child. If you miss the boat for one sport, hop on a different one. The ocean is big. 

My son is almost 15 years old now. He’s an athlete. He knows what sports he loves and chooses them himself. (Admittedly, I did pressure him to take tennis lessons for a while but those ended up leading me to my second husband, so I’m not that upset about it. Read more about that in my upcoming memoir, Bookends: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Literature.) My son continues to try new sports, though, not siloed into one area. 

He called home from boarding school last year and said, “I think I might try water polo.”

“Great! Go for it!”

He isn’t afraid to try new things, which is the best thing of all. Even though he only did water polo for one day.

Will he be an Olympic athlete? Never say never. But is he adept at many sports now that he has been exposed to them? Yes. 

Whether it’s sports or acting or dancing or singing, I don’t believe it’s ever too late.

In my new children’s book Princess Charming, which comes out April 19th, a girl struggles to find her thing. Hip-hop? Baking? Cartwheels? She’s not a natural. In the end she realizes that her “thing” is that she doesn’t give up. The book is my way of shouting from the rooftops: not everyone has a thing! And not everyone should.

I’m 45 years old and I only just found my “thing” in 2018 when I turned on a microphone and launched a podcast interviewing authors: Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books. Who knew I would be good at podcasting and go on to win many awards and be on the top charts for four years now!? I never would’ve discovered podcasting if I hadn’t experimented. If I’d given up early on. If I’d been too stuck in what I knew I was good at to try something different. Mind you, taking up podcasting is easier for a 45-year-old like me to excel in, say, figure skating. 

Kids should be allowed to experiment. To try and fail. They shouldn’t be expected to find their thing at a young age. If they do, good for them! Maybe they really will be an Olympic athlete. But that’s just not the norm. Genetics and talent play a huge role in that outcome. Less than 1% of the U.S. population goes on to play professional sports; only 1 in 250 college athletes will make the cut, according to the NCAA. But too much pressure early on will undoubtedly backfire. Perseverance and experimentation are much more translatable skills than a scissor kick. By the way, none of my son’s classmates who played travel soccer back in first grade are still playing soccer. Princess Charming doesn’t wear cleats. At least, not in this book. 

    Zibby Owens, Podcaster, Publisher, Author, CEO, Mom of 4 at Zibby Books & Moms Don't Have Time To

    Zibby Owens is the founder of Zibby Owens Media which includes the Moms Don't Have Time To publications and communities, the Zcast podcast network, and Zibby Books, a publishing home for fiction and memoir which Zibby co-founded with Leigh Newman.

    Zibby hosts two award-winning podcasts: Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books and SexTok with Zibby and Tracey. 

    Named "NYC's Top Book-fluencer" by Vulture and on Oprah's list of top podcasts two years in a row, Zibby is monthly columnist at Good Morning America and a weekly columnist for Katie Couric Media, and regularly recommends books in the media.

    An author herself, her memoir, Bookends: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Literature, comes out July 1st. Princess Charming, her debut children's book, comes out April 19th.

    Zibby currently lives in New York with her husband, Kyle Owens of Morning Moon Productions, and her four children ages 6 to 13. She always has a book nearby.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Confessions Of A Soccer Dad

    by Stephan Zoder
    Courtesy of andresr / Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    I Wasn’t Allowed to Play on the Boys Soccer Team and It Inspired My Career

    by Cate Luzio
    Community//

    Being the underdog in a mixed football family

    by Ann Howell
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.