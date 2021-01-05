Don’t Resolve – Aspire

“Our genius is to understand, and stand beneath the set of stars present at our birth, and from that place to see the hidden, single star, over the night horizon, we did not know we were following” David Whyte

A resolution as a firm decision to do or not to do something. An aspiration, on the other hand, offers us guidance and inspiration while also recognising that life rarely goes to plan.

And if there is one thing we learnt from 2020 – surely it is to expect the unexpected.

In my previous life as a business executive, I worked extensively with Agile Methodologies. I loved the way Agile ways of working dissolved organisational hierarchy and functional ‘silo’s’ – but what I loved most about Agile was the understanding that the first plan is the worst plan.

Studies indicate that less than 25% of people are still committed to their resolutions come February and a measly 8% actually accomplish them. Perhaps this is because resolutions lack one key factor – adaptability.

The word aspiration comes from the root ‘to breathe.’ Our aspirations are our most fundamental desires. An aspiration has the power to both ground and inspire us. Aspirations are not constrained or defined by goals or plans and are not subject to disappointment. Aspirations are adaptive and support us to live and work with passion, while also being at peace with whatever happens. When we are guided by our aspirations, we can let go of failures and hold onto lessons and learnings – all the time gaining more clarity. When we are guided by our aspirations, we can be more courageous.

Aspirations have the potential to guide us towards the creation of a working life that is aligned with our highest values and with the truth of who we are. In times of struggle and disorientation, our aspirations serve as our North Star.

Self-Fidelity Practice To Play With

The practice of self-fidelity invites us to get clear on our aspirations. Here are five burning questions to guide you:

How might getting clearer on your aspirations uplift your working life?

How might getting clearer on your aspirations uplift others in your life?

What is your highest aspiration for the year ahead?

Is there something you need to give yourself permission for, in order to orient towards your aspirations?

What new possibilities might emerge if you were to find the courage to return to your longings?

In a world that teaches us to conform, to prove ourselves and to fit in –we all need a practice to remain faithful to the truth of who we are. My aspiration is to support 5 million people to uplift their lives through the practice of self-fidelity by 2025. As we restore our faith in ourselves, we restore our faith in each other.

