Don’t Let Stress Hurt Your Marriage

I am sorry for what I said in quarantine. Over something ridiculously small I had snapped at my husband and needed to apologize. Can you relate?

My day had started out just fine. Despite the extra efforts needed to rise above the latest negative news, I was ready to tackle the workday. Armed with my morning latte and my list of priorities I got to work.

However, it quickly became one of those days where my best laid plans were derailed due to a problem that came up unexpectedly. My attention was needed and one phone call led to a few more, and fitting in an extra meeting in an already full schedule. By the time the workday was done, I was spent and it led to something insignificant upsetting me.

Do you find yourself getting upset more easily in times of stress, and taking it out on the one closest to you – your spouse?

When stress is high and you are emotionally on overwhelm, your partner often gets the brunt of your negative emotions. All of the time, but especially during times of extreme challenge it is critical to have this key relationship healthy and strong.

Why your relationship takes work.

You don’t grow automatically, only with intentional effort. It is the same with your relationships. They take work. If they are not growing, they can stagnate and begin to suffer.

It is necessary to put intentional time and effort into your relationship to have a healthy marriage. Like you put intentional routines into your workday to make you more effective, why wouldn’t you want to put the same, or even more into the relationship that means the most to you?

The danger of taking your marriage for granted.

In times of economic uncertainty, you may find yourself required to put extra time and energy into your business. As you focus on your work or personal goals remember to not put your partner in the backseat.

You don’t want to take the person most important to you for granted. Someday when you look back on your life it will be the love of those closest to you that matters most.

How can you keep your marriage strong and growing even in stressful times? Here are 5 ways:

  1. Build emotional connection. Simply spend time together with your partner. Carve out time to be present without distraction.
  2. Have exciting adventures. Plan activities that you both enjoy. Find mutual interests and spend time in fun and play together.
  3. Learn and grow together. Think of what you can do as a couple to learn something new and stretch yourselves. Challenge one another to be your best.
  4. Team up with other couples. Spend time with other couples who lift you up. Friends with positive qualities rub off on each other.
  5. Spend Time Apart. When you take good care of yourself, you can be a better partner to your loved one. Don’t expect them to meet all of your emotional needs.

In stressful times, a loving marriage and supportive partner is more important than ever. With intention, you can keep your most important relationship healthy and growing in a positive way.

For a more comprehensive look at this topic, listen to Episode 18 of the Intentional Leadership Podcast on Success Marriage.

Janelle Bruland, Entrepreneur, Leadership Coach, Author, Speaker, Podcast Host, & Co-Founder of Legacy Leader

Janelle Bruland is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, and high-performance coach who inspires others to live impactful and successful lives. She is Founder and CEO of Management Services Northwest, a company she started in her living room in 1995 and has grown into an industry leading company, named one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies by Inc. magazine. The CPO of Microsoft, Mike Simms, describes her as a true pioneer in her field. Janelle is also the Co-Founder of Legacy Leader, a leadership development company that teaches business professionals how to build a legacy, transform their leadership, and love their life. She is the author of The Success Lie: 5 Simple Truths to Overcome Overwhelm and Achieve Peace of Mind.
Janelle is a lifelong resident of Whatcom County, Washington and is married with five children. In her leisure time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling, golf, as well as keeping fit through various sports and activities.
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

