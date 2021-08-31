Does kindness lead to success?

Social media influencer Dark Joseph Ravine, owner of (www.kindnessforsuccessbydjr.com) thinks it does. An arcade champion for several years, Ravine is the Guinness World Record Holder of the longest line of redemption arcade tickets. For years, Ravine has been giving away many of the prizes he wins at arcades to inspire others to engage in acts of kindness. Now, he wants to share his vision with the world by starting a “Kindness for Success” movement. His online merchandise features t-shirts, backpacks, lunch boxes and much more. “Wearing or carrying my Kindness for Success trademark can make a positive change in the world,” says Ravine.

Research studies are seemingly on par with Ravine’s philosophy. Kindness can lead to healthier lives for both the giver and the receiver. Positive psychology professor, Sonja Lyubomirsky, reported that people who engage in acts of kindness become happier. Another Canadian study discovered that people who gave to others were happier than those who spent money on themselves. In another study, performance of acts of kindness were positively correlated with increased feelings of self-esteem and lessened social anxiety and depression. In fact, our brain chemistry is altered by acts of kindness. Levels of dopamine and serotonin are increased when we display positive emotions. Oxytocin, the bonding hormone, is also increased, which benefits the heart and other organs in the human body.

Kindness leads to educational and work success, as well. In education, research shows that children who are helpful to others achieve greater academic success than children who aren’t. Organizational psychologist, Adam Grant, reported that children who seemed to be helpful at very young ages earned more income as adults. At work, kindness also leads to long-term trust relationships, which result in ongoing and increased sales over time. In a Harvard study of more than 50,000 professionals, it was noted that possessing likeability was a key factor to leadership success.

Being a victim of bullying himself, Ravine empathizes with anyone going through a similar situation. This is what has driven him to create a positive environment for everyone. Ravine strives to improve the lives of children suffering from bullying, one child at a time. With more than 700,000 followers across most social media platforms, Ravine's motivational speeches and trademark are a boon to anyone enduring these situations. Ravine has written a soon-to-be-released book for children to emphasize the importance of being nice to others.