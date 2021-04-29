Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Do You Wear Masks Instead of Being Authentic?

Michelle J. Howe is an Awakening Speaker, Teacher, and Healer.  She is the founder of Empath Evolution

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Authenticity is a concept that has been on my mind lately. As part of my deep-dive and introspection, I asked some friends and acquaintances what this word meant to them.

Everyone was very happy to share their thoughts. Some defined authenticity by spotlighting the opposite. They described an inauthentic person as dishonest, selfish, lying, or breaking promises. Others saw authenticity as a person whose behavior showed up with heart, compassion, and integrity.

Although I agreed with all these ideas, I thought to go deeper.

My own thoughts concluded that…
Authenticity is intimately linked to recognizing and embodying truth.
Authenticity goes hand-in-hand with trust, value, faith, and understanding oneself.

An authentic person will…
Know their truth
Understand their truth
Speak their truth

Each person is on a life-long journey to embody an authentic expression of their own truths. Truth brings a high level of integrity, vulnerability, and transparency.


Let’s explore more personally…
Have you held back from speaking your truth?
Have you ever said yes to something that wasn’t your truth?
Have you ever appeased someone who was rude or arrogant?
Have you ever told a white lie to avoid a confrontation or hurting someone?

If you answered YES to any of these questions, you have worn a mask. Why?

You may think being authentic feels too vulnerable – and, that’s too steep a price.
You may think that your truth can be used against you.
You may think that truth doesn’t matter.

You may feel that hiding your truth is safer.
You may compromise truth for approval or validation.
You may be afraid of your own power.
You may fear judgment.

A final consideration is that you’re a very private person – perhaps you only reveal your truth in certain settings or, with specific people. Most people see your mask.

Do you have another view of authenticity?  Do you wear masks?  


Authenticity comes when you feel safe to explore and speak your own truth…
   And, truth is a lifelong journey because…

  • There are truths you recognize
  • There are truths you do not recognize
  • There are truths you are not ready to accept


Your capacity to embody your truth varies based on…

  • Age, person, situation, and environment
  • Personal awareness, values, and perceptions
  • Innate fear-factors and beliefs


Because you are always shifting, growing, and changing

  • The truth you embody today is one thing
  • The truth you embody tomorrow is another thing


For all these reasons, embodied authenticity is a challenge worthy of your attention.  Authenticity allows you to stay true to your heart, stand your ground, and speak your truth without fear, apology or compromise.

Here’s a little recap –

Authentic is the person who is not afraid to be themselves. They are not afraid to show the world their greatness. They are not afraid of judgment.

Authentic is the person who knows their heart and their mind. They have a deep understanding of how they think, what they feel, and the reasoning behind their actions.

Authentic is the person who speaks their truth with love. They are not afraid to share their thoughts. They communicate without malice.

Authentic is the person who lives with integrity. They live what they speak. They hold an inner motivation. Their goal is growth, purpose, and contribution.

With perseverance and awareness, you steadily embody more and more truths.  With this priority,  your life becomes a beautiful tapestry of authenticity.

Much Love,
Michelle

Copyright © 2014–2021 Empath Evolution

All rights reserved. You may quote, copy, translate and link to this article, in its entirety, on a free, non-donation based websites only, as long as it includes Michelle J. Howe as the author with a working link to www.empathevolution.com. All other uses are strictly prohibited.

    Michelle J. Howe, Founder & President of Empath Evolution at Empath Evolution

    I'm Michelle J. Howe, the founder of Empath Evolution and the curator of The Empath Evolution Community for individuals who are Highly Sensitive Feelers, Healers and Empaths. I'm a powerful channel of high vibrational energies and serve today as an Evolutionary Guide, an Awakening Speaker, and a Master Healer.

    EMPATH EVOLUTION offers training and healing vibrations through private sessions, organized live and virtual workshops, programs and events designed to expand your mind, nourish your soul, and share energy-smart wisdom for life. Our offerings are designed to guide your path to Joyful Expansion, and elevate your personal fulfillment at home, at work, and in your valued relationships.

     

    My mission is to awaken your sense of inner connection and to deepen the trust you have in your own natural gifts and intuition by introducing new thoughts, concepts, and tools with a focus on empathy, emotions and empowerment.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

