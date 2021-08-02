Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Do You Have What it Takes to Be an Entrepreneur?

Are you interested in becoming an entrepreneur? Here are some vital traits for you to keep in mind as you start your journey via Opeyemi Odeyale.

Entrepreneur Opeyemi Odeyale
Many people dream of being an entrepreneur when they grow up. This can be from the money and power that comes along with it.

However, it can be quite difficult to become a successful entrepreneur. You’ll have to take on these characteristics.

Creativity

Entrepreneurs of all types got to where they are today through creativity. With creativity, you should be able to create unique ideas that the general public likes.

Along with creating ideas, you need to make sure that you’re able to actually produce all of your ideas. Creativity is just one of the building blocks needed to become a successful entrepreneur.

Hard-working

Many entrepreneurs didn’t make it through part-time hours, they had to grind as much as possible. You need to make sure that you’re willing to be hardworking when you want to become an entrepreneur.

However, it’s not enough just to show up to work. You need to always be paying attention and doing as much work as possible when you’re on the clock, ensuring that you’re a hard-working entrepreneur.

Leadership

Successful entrepreneurs know that they need to leverage help from others if they want to be successful. This means entrepreneurs should have great leadership skills.

These leadership skills should make it so that entrepreneurs can lead teams, giving the exact kind of results a company would be looking for. Make sure you know leadership skills if you want to be a successful entrepreneur.

Marketing

Once you’ve built a product you believe in, it’s time for you to create a marketing plan. Without creating successful marketing, you might just have a product that the general public doesn’t purchase.

You also need to make sure that you have a marketing plan that works for all kinds of products you build in the future. You don’t want to have one product be successful while the other flops. Ensure that you focus on marketing if you want to become a successful entrepreneur.

Funding

Lastly, you’re going to need funding if you want to be an entrepreneur. You can go with funding from the general public or investors.

With the general public, it can be harder to get investments but you can create a certain relationship between you and consumers this way. Investors can be much easier to get the funding with, but investors are more likely to shake you down for their money back quicker. Either way, make sure that you’re getting the funding you need as an entrepreneur.

    Opeyemi Odeyale, Co-Founder, CFO, COO at Ping Express

    Opeyemi Odeyale has a background in finance and business, leading him to begin his business, Ping Express. After digging into current fintech options, Opeyemi realized that there were no perfect options for international money transfers. Other options took too much time, were too expensive, or provided poor exchange rates. Opeyemi put his mind to work and created Ping Express, a solution that fixes all of these problems. Now, Opeyemi runs Ping Express as their CFO and COO, working to expand the business to new territories around the world. Opeyemi hopes to make money transfers easier for people, no matter where they live or what access they have to other financial technology.

