Do This One Thing to Live a Magical Life

By

The key to living a magical life is to Choose Love over and over again.

  • Stop struggling
  • Have a peaceful mind and spirit
  • Have way more fun in every moment

Feelings are temporary. Whether positive or negative, they are not meant to take up permanent residence in your body or your life. When you are attached to any type of feeling, you can end up strengthening negative self-talk about life, love or yourself. The only way to counteract this destructive process is by learning to allow your feelings to pass on through. 

Choose Love…

  • Accept yourself exactly as you are
  • Be grateful for what you have right now
  • Remember you’re doing the best you can
  • See yourself living a magical life
  • Believe in your power

Wishing you a safe and Happy Thanksgiving and a Magical Life.

Choose Love,
John & Jami

    John & Jami, NYU-Certified Life & Mindset Coaches at Selfscription®

