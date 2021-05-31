Do Not Fear Failure But Rather Fear Not Trying – Mexed

A music artist and an entrepreneur hailing from France, Mexed is a 20-year-old who is very quickly gaining popularity in the world of music. Mexed has been practicing passionately in the last two years and has made five music videos back to back in the last two years.

Mexed says be strong like oak – believe me, you are stronger than you think. 1,2, or even 3 little failures are not enough to stop you from achieving your goals. Your goals are far greater than all of the doubts. Imagine a little oak tree. Did it stop growing every time it was facing harsh winds? No. So why should you stop? You are alive, aren’t you? So you have no good reason to give up. Period. Success will never be a big step in the future. Success is a small step taken just now.

If you think you’re going to reach success without tasting failure, I can assure you that you’ll never reach success. Every winner loses, but not every loser wins. It’s important to fail because it teaches you valuable life lessons–you don’t always get what you want, being right doesn’t mean you’ll win, heart is more important than skill, never take anything for granted, etc said Mexed.

Would you give up on your family, your spouse or your children? Then why would you give up on yourself? You and your dreams are worth more than that. Don’t sell yourself short and don’t let anybody bring you down. If you can dream it you can do it and your dreams and goals are WORTH PURSUING. There have been millions of dreamers before you and if they had given up the world would not have been the same.

There is no better feeling in this world other than knowing that you faced an obstacle and that only through grit and determination you overcame it and became successful. Point is success feels great and the taste of victory is very sweet. Let your desire, your craving, your thirst for this sweet taste motivate and inspire you to keep going, to never give up and to keep striving towards your goal.

Talking more about his work, Mexed shared, “I try to organize myself with Leyth and his studio in the evening, and in the afternoon I work on my company. The advice I would give is that no matter how long it takes you have to believe in yourself and never give up he quoted.