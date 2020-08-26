Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Do Narcissists Apologize?

In order to deliver an honest apology, one must have a certain amount of self-awareness and empathy. In addition, one must feel secure enough with themselves to look within and become aware of one’s wrongdoings and shortcomings. These are traits that Narcissists simply do not have.  Because of their lack of self-esteem and personal value, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

In order to deliver an honest apology, one must have a certain amount of self-awareness and empathy. In addition, one must feel secure enough with themselves to look within and become aware of one’s wrongdoings and shortcomings. These are traits that Narcissists simply do not have. 

Because of their lack of self-esteem and personal value, Narcissists must trick themselves into thinking that they are perfect. If they are exposed as anything but perfect, their fragile sense of self will crack. So, you typically won’t see a Narcissist apologize.

But if they do, you must be clear on the fact that they don’t mean it and never will. Although capable of physically delivering an apology, Narcissists are incapable of backing those apologies with honest meaning. And so, most narcissists do not apologize at all and if they do, it is simply for selfish reasons. 

The “Honest” Apology

If a Narcissist does apologize, it is solely for self-seeking reasons and almost always used as a method of manipulation. 

If you receive what seems like an honest apology from a narcissist, they are most likely portraying guilt and a willingness to change solely for the purpose of appeasing you. More often than not, they are apologizing because they want to get you back under their purview of control. They will say what they need to say to continue getting narcissistic supply from you. Remember the love bombing stage? They are great at telling you what you want to hear but not so great at actually meaning it. 

A narcissist might apologize to ensure their upward trajectory at work, because it is the socially acceptable thing to do, or because they want to get you back after the discard phase. All of these reasons have one thing in common: they are used in order to maintain the Narcissistic supply that they need for emotional survival. 

The Faux-Pology

The faux-pology is one of the Narcissist’s favorite methods of manipulation. When a narcissist uses the faux-pology, you’ll know it. It will probably create an incredible sense of frustration for you as they never feel like real apologies. The faux-pology usually sounds something like this:

I’m sorry you feel that way” or “I’m sorry you took it that way.” This faux-pology isn’t an apology at all. Some narcissists might not even try to hide it’s fake pretense and will say something as obviously devaluing as “I understand that you wanted an apology, so I’m sorry.” It’s best to ignore this and move on. Do not believe that this apology is real nor react in a way that might escalate the situation- giving them the supply that they are looking for. 

The Victim Apology

Narcissists might apologize in order to manipulate the recipient into feeling sorry for them. 

“I’m sorry. I guess I’m just a horrible person. Everything about me is awful.” Although you might actually feel bad for them, it is important to know that this is not a true apology. Playing the victim is their way of deflecting the situation at hand all while devaluing you. This “apology” is used to manage your relationship in addition to their appearance. Although it’s easier said than done, it’s important to not allow yourself to get tricked by this method of manipulation! 

Promising Change

Narcissists will often promise you change. They will do this when they feel insecure in their relationship with you and are afraid that you will leave, or have already left. They will use this last effort in order to get more supply from you. You have probably never seen a narcissist change their behaviors in the past, so why believe them now? If you do believe them, you will again be disappointed by the reality that Narcissists do not change. 

Rebecca Zung, Esq.

Rebecca Zung, Esq., Top 1% Attorney, Master of High Conflict Negotiation at Rebecca Zung, LLC

Rebecca Zung is one of the Top 1% of attorneys in the nation, having been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best Lawyer in America", as "Legal Elite" by Trend Magazine, and recognized by her peers and the judiciary as AV(c), preeminent rated in family law, the highest possible rating for an attorney by Martindale Hubbell. But her journey wasn’t always easy. Married at 19 the first time, she had 3 children by the age of 23 and then was a divorced single mom when she decided to go back to law school. She went from being a single mom, college dropout, to becoming one the most powerful lawyers in the country at the helm of a multi-million dollar practice. She is now committed to sharing her secrets and empowering others to live their lives at their optimum level of success, professionally and personally.

She is the author of the bestselling books, Negotiate Like You M.A.T.T.E.R.: The Sure Fire Method to Step Up and Win (foreword by Robert Shapiro) and Breaking Free: A Step-by-Step Divorce Guide for Achieving Emotional, Physical, and Spiritual Freedom, and is a sought after major media contributor. Her perspectives are in high demand by television and print outlets, as she has been featured in or on Extra, Forbes, Huffington Post, Newsweek, Time, Dr. Drew, NPR Talk Radio, Good Day New York and CBS Los Angeles among others.

Now, Rebecca remains a partner in Long, Murphy & Zung, and is based in Los Angeles and Florida. She is continuing to serve through her incredible on-demand programs such as S.LA.Y. Your Negotiation With a Narcissist, and the Divorce Delete-Alt-Control Masterclasses. She is also the host of the popular show Negotiate Your Best Life with is available on YouTube and as a Top Podcast, and also is a frequent keynote speaker.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Catching A Narcissist In A Lie (What Happens?)

by Rebecca Zung, Esq.
Community//

How to spot the ‘narcissist’ in yourself or others

by Marianne Vicelich
Community//

Steps to Divorcing a Narcissist

by Victoria McCooey

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.