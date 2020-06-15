Discovering a true self…

It bothers me seeing that suggestions come so easy. I believe there is so much that we all want to strive for, or want to improve on, but have you ever given it a thought that change begins from within.

You can only concur changes and battles if/when you have an insight, compassion, and kindness.

Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom. Aristotle

If you know who you are, what you need and want in your life, then instead of seeking advice from others you would hold the grounds to know what needs to be done.

Knowing self would give you a power and will allow you to bypass frustrations often caused by putting time in all the wrong things. Life as I believe is full of trial and error, but this is the path that often leads us to knowing self and allows us to identify our purpose.

Knowing self will make you more confident and you will be able to create an impact on the world.

I won’t give you a list of things that you need to do, as I believe it is you who holds the power to chose what you wish out of this life, although, there is this one thing that allows me to connect with my true self – BEING QUIET

I was always paranoid of being still and in silence, but eventually I realised that the uneasiness of being alone and letting every flaw look at us straight in the eye is the only way by which we can evaluate our own self, and will be able to see every facet of our life, both good and bad.

Observing self is the necessary starting point for any form of real change.

I hope this helps, and rather than relying on some form of trickery, you may try to to re-evaluate yourself and find a purpose of survival, living and loving the life that you have been given.

LOVE