DISCIPLINE, CONSISTENCY, FOCUS, AND DEDICATION IS THE KEY INGREDIENT TO ACHIEVE YOUR GOALS- HEMANT KUMAR

In life, we all have priorities. At some point in our lives, each of us needs to do something, whether big or little. For the future, we have deep-seated aspirations and a strong ambition to perform some great feats. It’s stitched into the very fiber of our culture, twisted deep within into the heart of who we are. Genetically pre-disposed, it is emblazoned in our DNA, not just for sheer life, but also with a yearning passion to survive.

In life, it’s not easy to accomplish your goals. But with our insatiable appetite for immediate satisfaction and our propensity to race on the almost infinite hedonic treadmill, where we still aspire for something more than we have now, it’s no wonder that as we want and do amazing things, we get discouraged. It’s no wonder that we find it so daunting to accomplish our aims in life when disappointment rears its ugly head and we suffer the ridicule of public humiliation. And, an easier route is there. The major challenge faced by most individuals is that they struggle to set their priorities the right way. And if they set their targets, their plan is all wrong. In order to fulfill those dreams over time, the only way to attain any goal in life is not just to set them the right way, but also to plan and implement their actions.

Today we are going to talk about a guy who has seen many ups and downs in his life and yet came with dignified plan to achieve his goals.

In Delhi, Hemant Kumar was born and raised and is a certified body weight trainer. And you would all be amazed to hear that he did an MBA in finance, and for seven years he has been a banker. He found that this was not his passion after working at the bank for 7 years.

He used to be skinny before, and that’s why his fellow friends used to mock at him. He was also named a female because of the thin structure of his body. He had suffered from serious health conditions before class 10th and he had experienced depression and anxiety after that. He agreed, after the first year of college, to take care of his body. But the findings haven’t been perfect. He was unable to calm down emotionally until he became financially settled and then even. So then, when he was scrolling the You Tube feeds and clicking on Calisthenics videos, a life-turning moment came. These videos made his mind and heart leap.

He planned wisely this time. He gained the knowledge and learned the basics of body weight training for one year. He used to manage his training and work in a balanced way. All his consistency towards his passion has paid off. It’s been 10 years now, he is into Calisthenics. He loves to motivate and train people.

According to him discipline, consistency, focus, and dedication is the key ingredient to achieve your goals.