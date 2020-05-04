Dipak Nandi M.D, Psychiatrist: Telemedicine Platform Curbing The Spread of Coronavirus

In order to support and make life easy for healthcare providers, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has made another series of changes like expanding or increasing the services of the telehealth and telemedicine platform further and opening up access to continuous glucose monitors. In fact, this is not all, in this pandemic corona virus crisis the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is allotting all the physical therapists, speech therapists and occupational therapists to provide telehealth / telemedicine services. By waiving the video requirement for certain telephone evaluation and management services, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is opening the opportunity for Medicare beneficiaries to use an audio-only telephone to get telehealth and telemedicine services. It is also developing its process of adding new services to the list of Medicare services that may be furnished via telehealth / telemedicine to a sub-regulatory vs. a rulemaking process, allowing the agency to consider requests by practitioners now learning to use telehealth/ telemedicine as broadly as possible.

Today not only in one country, the COVID – 19 which is commonly known as Corona virus has created significant panic and anxiety for all the counties, everywhere in this world. With 10 93 880 confirmed cases from the USA itself as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), 62 406 claimed to be death, the anxiety level of people is also rising.

Changing the entire economy, industry workflow and also people’s mental health, the corona virus pandemic crisis today has not only lead to financial but also mental health problems and crises too.

In fact, first impressions of psychotic nature among the young Indians staying outside India, especially those who lack social security have also been seen in many said Dipak Nandi M.D, a renowned psychiatrist and New York based entrepreneur. In fact, in a discussion with Mr. Vibhuti Jha, Dipak Nandi M.D, the veteran in the healthcare domain suggests getting the telemedicine platform help for all mental health problems, crisis and all anxiety issues.

Forming a bridge between all the patients and physicians, the telemedicine platform is helping the patient with the medication, remedy and the care they require within the convenience of their home. In fact, it is also helping in flattening the curve of the spreading of corona virus. The telemedicine platform in this public crisis of corona virus pandemic is continuously increasing in gaining appreciation in slowing the spread of the deadly virus.

Helping all the medical staff, physicians etc who are on the frontlines fighting the deadly disease and also the mass, the telemedicine platform is providing a convenient solution for everyone.

Eliminating all the pressure faced in the emergence room and the patient’s waiting time for the physicians, telemedicine platform today is making a concrete participation in the healthcare industry. Saving a lot of money and time and providing the needed care within the comfort of the house, the telemedicine platform has the expertise that can lighten the burden on hospital systems.