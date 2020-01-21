Did you know that remote work can reduce your stress and still improve your mood?

It’s important to keep in mind that not everyone needs to be entrepreneurial! A great career choice with innovation is to work remotely. Many companies are now offering more flexibility to work from home, either part-time or full time.

Remote work can reduce your stress and improve your mood. Please rate the reasons below:

Avoid traffic

Few things are more overwhelming than being in a heavy traffic jam when you may be within a few miles of your destination. Evaluate the anger and anxiety you experience at this time, at least twice a day. And even without traffic, commuting takes hours of your day. At the end of the year, we spent almost 30 full days in the car, coming and going from work.

Work in your environment

Although you may have your own desk or perhaps a private office that can decorate to your liking, it is not really your own and there are limitations. But when you work from home, you can be more creative and create a space that boosts your work through your invention ideas. You can have your own gear, photos; put a couch around, turn on a sound. These are things you can do at some companies, but not so freely. It will certainly look less like a corporate job and much more like your job.

Spend more time with family

When you work at home, you can connect much more with your family. Of course, remote work can sometimes be hard to shut down, but you have more opportunities to spend time doing what you like!

Helps you save money

Remote work can help you save money, and it will make you less stressed with your finances. You will spend less on car wear, gasoline, and clothing and especially on food away from home.

Less distractions and drama

While it is good to be social and connect with colleagues, the office environment can also bring many distractions and drama. Office politics and departmental groups can sometimes seem like high school. It’s kind of funny when you think about it, but it’s a lot of stress – unnecessary even! Your home office can also be distracting, of course, but getting rid of the drama and fights of the office is already a great stress reducer.

It gives you time to think about other things

After a long day out, spending hours in traffic, it’s normal that you don’t feel like thinking about other projects or exercising!

Remote jobs tend to be quite flexible, even in large companies. This means your work hours can be more free, allowing you to look for other things that bring you joy. And when you’re happier, less stressed, and with a good mood, you’re much more likely to have time for hobbies, exercise, and even a side project.