Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Did We Break the Office Cubicle?

The Future of Work - The Newer Normal

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
The Future of Work and Trending Themes
The Future of Work and Trending Themes

The Future of Work – The Newer Normal

We know the pandemic accelerated some existing work trends in remote work, e-commerce and automation with 25% + than previously estimated “potentially needing to switch occupations” (McKinsey, 2021).

Interestingly, before the pandemic the largest innovations to work involved new technologies and growth from trade links—but, for the first time the disruption of work was really spurred on by physical space and the physical dimension and/or proximity of workers.

Of course, short and long-term disruptions most disrupted by the pandemic were industries that had the highest overall proximity scores such as:

  • Medical care
  • Personal care
  • On-site customer service
  • Leisure & Travel — Workers in this subset have exposure daily with new individuals and the pandemic spurred most leisure venues to close in 2020 with airports and airlines having a knock-off effect forced to operate on a limited basis.

Remote Work

Let’s move with the times —companies are starting to offer both tiers of in-house and remote work to remain competitive and have lighter-budgets. A shift in remote work will lead to a reduction in business travel and surge in automation of various occupations and/or service offerings such as the food/beverage and even entertainment which may curtail demand. 

Did We Break the Office Cubicle?

I think so. We all struggle for work-life balance and if we had the option for a hybrid flex model that gave the best of both worlds and saved employers a budget on capex why would this be a bad thing?

Source

Productivity, that’s why. Well, a MGI study on the future of work conducted an extensive survey and executives:

“…have indicated in surveys that hybrid models of remote work for some employees are here to stay. The virus has broken through cultural and technological barriers that prevented remote work in the past, setting in motion a structural shift in where work takes place, at least for some people”

It also found that:

More than 20 percent of the workforce could work remotely three to five days a week as effectively as they could if working from an office. If remote work took hold at that level, that would mean three to four times as many people working from home than before the pandemic and would have a profound impact on urban economies, transportation, and consumer spending, among other things.

Should I Move to the Country?

I would. Pre-pandemic levels suggest that only 5-7% of the workforce in advanced economies regularly work from home and a shift could, and already is, shifting consumption patterns and upsetting urban economies.

Consistent and continued remote work requires less travel, less travel consumer spending on transport, gasoline, restaurants, retail in urban centres and in person sales, demand on office real estate, gyms, and socialising at centralised hubs. Basically, a massive shift in entertainment and behaviour patterns. More at home dinner parties, on-line zoom parties, at-home exercise regimes, cooking versus eating out and surge in online delivery both in food/beverage and retail —which means a significant rise in package waste from online consumption patterns changing like never before.  

We see knock-on effects of remote working where less discretionary spending is used for “outside spending” with a focus toward “at home spending” on things like office equipment, digital tools and basic “home care” as it is now becoming the “space” where workers now spend their day and disposal leisure time.

Obvious to most that the term “suburbanisation” has made an appearance. It happens when there is a population shift from central urban areas into the suburbs. We see a surge in property house prices over centralised flats where physical space has become a lot more important than location and living in urban areas. A continued work-from-home or even hybrid model may cause a shift with less tangible investment into urban areas in both real estate and discretionary consumer spending. Stayed tuned and watch this space.

Source

    Global Strategist &amp; Impact Advisor

    Nisaa Jetha, Global Strategist & Impact Advisor at Impact-for-SDGs

    Nisaa Jetha is a leading global strategist and impact professional. She launched an energy governance group in the United Kingdom's Parliament (House of Lords) hosted by the Under -Secretary of State for International Development. Nisaa was selected alongside 150 world leaders to attend the inauguration of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), curated a focus event on climate change at COP21 (that resulted in the Paris Agreement), and selected by the United Nations Women Group (UN Women) to hold one of 92Y's Genius Panels in conjunction with MSNBC on Google Campus and represent the UK at the United Nations. She sat on one of the only inter-agency working groups for youth and gender globally with the United Nations is a trained solicitor of England & Wales. Nisaa was nominated by the United State of Women Summit hosted by the White House and is part of [email protected]. She holds degrees in International Development Studies from McGill University, a law degree from The University of London with post-graduate qualifications from The University of Nottingham and The Harvard Kennedy School of Government (in collaboration with The Centre for Sustainable Finance and Private Wealth (The University of Zurich) and World Economic Forum). Nisaa has asset management experience across public and emerging markets, is a current Director on United Nations' Inter-Governmental Organization (Be Earth) and Head of Sustainable Finance (ESG) & Impact Investing at Academy4theFuture. She a Co-Founder of Athari-Rise and Global Expert at Consilience Ventures.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Are You Driving Change or Are You Being Driven by it? Understanding The Future of Work Post COVID-19.

    by Chintan Jain
    Community//

    What’s in Store for Leadership After the COVID Pandemic?

    by Angela Roberts
    Inspiring employees to remote working
    Community//

    Corona Pandemic: Inspiring Employees to Remote Working

    by Martha Ndichu
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.