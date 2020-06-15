Definition and importance of psychology according to Aristotle

Psychology is a discipline of philosophy. It is defined by the study of the soul, in Greek “psychè”. There are two senses of the soul: First, it defines the principle of life, of the living, life itself. The soul is synonymous with life. The second meaning of the properly human soul is the substance of the divine which is in us and which puts us in contact with the divine.

The word psychology is a neologism which was created in Latin in the 17th century.

Aristotle’s psychology is in a late, incomplete and rather poorly articulated treatise. The founding work of psychology is made up of three parts.

In the first chapter, Aristotle reviews the conceptions of the soul of other thinkers in a critical way, he defines psychology and places it among the sciences. In the second chapter, Aristotle defines the soul and the study of behaviors, sensitive knowledge, the faculty of desire, behaviors of the order of sensitivity, etc. And the third chapter deals with common sense, the study of thought and locomotion.

Psychology is a science that studies the faculty of the soul.

Aristotle decides to consider the soul as a substance (something that is): a being that is, is either matter, or form, or composed of matter and form. So, is the soul matter, form or made up of both? To answer this question, according to Aristotle, we must start from what is first for us to access the very thing. In general, what is first for us is sensitive material reality. We can speak, here, of an empirical approach because we start from the material material reality, we arrive at the essence, then to be it. What is first for the soul for us is living beings.

Different currents in psychology follow one another, enrich themselves, but also cause controversy until today: the currents structuralist, functionalist, behaviorist, gestaltist, psychoanalytic, humanist, systemic, cognitivist … Two attitudes will oppose: the proponents of a scientific psychology and those of a pragmatic psychology oriented towards the art of healing. For example, Nicolas and Ferrand in their work The great currents of modern & contemporary psychology , although excellent, nevertheless ignore humanist movements, as well as the change of paradigm proposed by the systemic.

How psychology is connected with sarcasm

If it happens to everyone to launch a mocking comment from time to time, the sarcastic ones make humor by diverting the literal meaning of their words . Note in passing that many people who define themselves as sarcastic say they can not help but make comments well felt. For them, it’s as natural – and important – as breathing.

The sarcastic ones reign supreme over our societies, because they show more wit and intelligence than the other types of personality (this is obviously a sarcastic remark). In any case, making derogatory comments “to joke” does not facilitate communication.

But sarcasm is not necessarily a fault. Here are a few things to discover about the sarcastic know-it-all:

1. It is a sign of good brain health

Studies show that sarcasm – at the right dose – can improve cognitive functions. Besides, the inability to detect sarcastic comments can be a sign of brain diseases or problems, such as dementia. By performing a series of MRI scans, the scientists found that the areas related to sarcasm were located in the parahippocampal gyrus, the part of the brain that is associated with memory. If this is not a good reason to be witty…

2. It helps to choose friends

The entourage of the sarcastic is at the forefront of their mockery . This is why people must surround themselves with people who appreciate their sense of humor (studies have shown that humor is an essential factor in social relationships). The sarcastic ones appreciate people who are not only able to tolerate their remarks but also show a distributed attitude.

3. It improves creativity

A recent study has shown that the “big mouths” could be more inventive than the others. Participants who were sarcastic – as well as those who paid the price – performed better in the creativity tests. The study also determined that sarcasm can boost our capacity for abstraction.