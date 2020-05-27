Defenses & Our Animal Nature

Every animal in nature has defenses. ⁣⁣

𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘯, 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘸𝘴, 𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘴, 𝘢𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦, 𝘵𝘶𝘴𝘬𝘴, 𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘰𝘶𝘧𝘭𝘢𝘨𝘦, 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘥. ⁣⁣

Without them perhaps we wouldn’t exist in nature. ⁣⁣

I have come to find these claws and fangs necessary to our human embodiment process.⁣⁣ 𝐈 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐞𝐛 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞.⁣⁣

We forget that a thread that holds us together is of animal essence and a portal for reconnecting with creation.⁣⁣

𝘊𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘣𝘺 𝘢 ‘𝘤𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥’ 𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘶𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘦𝘹𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺-𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱, 𝘸𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘧𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘪𝘵, 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘶𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘣𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘪𝘵.⁣⁣

They have turned into internalized defense mechanisms that react to anything that feels threatening. Is this good? Yes, it is. ⁣⁣

Many of us wouldn’t have survived our childhood or youth, or toxic relationships were it not for these animal aspects to step in and protect us. ⁣⁣

Yet, they too must be restored to their right place. We do not need to walk around like wounded animals aggressive and attacking everything we think might hurt us.⁣⁣

But we do. ⁣⁣

𝗪𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 AND 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬.⁣⁣

We have forgotten that we have the power to anchor a core stability for all polarities. ⁣⁣

We have forgotten to trust our intuition, to cultivate our environmental awareness, to listen beneath the noise.⁣⁣

We have forgotten that this dance within us, allows us to come into coherence and co-creative power with our physical reality and therefore, the natural world. ⁣⁣

Their dance and coherence regulates our nervous system and enlivens our endocrine system.⁣⁣

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬.⁣⁣

When colonizers came across the peoples living in their wild nature, they labeled their way of life as savage. They couldn’t understand the language of the wild, of primal noise, the language of co-existence and interdependence. And like most of us still do, they wanted to get rid of what they couldn’t understand, they wanted to own and conquer.⁣⁣

They beat, schooled and indoctrinated our animal nature into submission. ⁣⁣

However, let us not forget that this very essence is connected to our primordial innocence and an inheritance granted to us by our Earth Mother.⁣⁣

This inherent human nature can’t be erased from the flesh, in fact its very alive, in all of its distorted forms. ⁣⁣

One of the first things I aim to awaken within my clients is that very awareness and remembrance.⁣ We are not seeking to get rid of or even transcend, or power our way into conquest or submission of ANYTHING. ⁣⁣

We are on a quest to accept, to embrace and to remember. To inhabit our animal body, our feeling body, to awaken our higher mind.⁣ To live as an embodiment of love. ⁣⁣

We will understand some things, and some are so vast and wild we can only feel them, and in this acceptance the paradox emerges. ⁣

𝘉𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘢𝘯’𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘭𝘺 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥, 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘣𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨. ⁣⁣