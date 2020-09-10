Dedication Is The Key To Success – Akshaya Alshi

Alshi’s key to success is to think from her audience’ perspective and get inspired from little things that surround her. Akshaya Alshi entered the fashion industry by being the face of India internationally, getting recognised.

Have you ever felt like giving up on doing a particular task? Or were you ever de-motivated because a certain task was taking too long to improvise and put into action? The key element missing in your strive towards achieving the task is dedication! While you are devoted towards completing a task and try over and over again, not only do you master your skills required for the task, but you also recognize your weaknesses and faults and aim to better them says Akshaya Alshi.

The primary factor behind a successful person is his/her level of dedication, which signifies the commitment of a person towards achieving objectives and life goals. Thus, dedication implies total devotion. Ask any successful personality the reason behind their success and the first answer that will emanate is they were dedicated. Dedication is thus the ultimate key to success in life. The bigger the goal you set for yourself, the longer you should set for reaching it. Large goals will have difficult obstacles to overcome and problems to solve. These take time.

When setting goals, it’s good to think in terms of months or years. This gives you a realistic frame of reference for the amount of time you need to achieve them. Make sure to give yourself plenty of time. Goals often take longer than you realize. When you can set a path long into the future and become dedicated to that, you make it more likely for those goals to happen. We’ve all heard the quip that hard work and dedication go hand in hand, or that, in the words of legendary American football player and coach, Vince Lombardi, the price of success is “hard work and dedication to the job at hand.”

Dedication is all of this, and then some. Hard work and dedication leads to a successful life, and dedication and commitment to a desired outcome, a goal you just can’t shake, is what life is all about. There are no shortcuts to getting where you want to be. That means you need to put in the necessary time to realize your goals. If you only think in the short term, you could be setting yourself up for failure.

Dedicated people make commitments

Dedicated people set goals. Dedicated people establish a plan or a path to success. For example, a student trying to make the honor roll may set up a study schedule. The student then sticks to the schedule. Then works tirelessly to meet goals of the plan. Strength of commitment and structure of the plan provide the student has a clear path to follow to meet the goal.

Don’t commit to things you shouldn’t

It’s much easier to set commitments than to actually see them all the way through. You should resist that temptation to set targets you don’t actually have the drive to complete.

What’s worse is that setting an objective and giving up on it right away undermines your ability to dedicate yourself to future goals. It makes you comfortable and fills you up with hesitation and irresolution. That doesn’t mean people shouldn’t try things to see if they like it. It’s perfectly fine to try something new.

Dedicated People Believe

They believe in themselves and their ability to achieve their goals. Even on bad days, when they don’t to study, work or exercise. Dedicated people stick to the plan and do things they don’t want to do. Even when the next step they need to do is hard.

You must have heard the quote “Try and try until you succeed”. The message underlying this quote is that dedication is undoubtedly the key to success. The word dedication is derived from the Latin word “Dedicare”, the meaning of which is “to devote”. Devoting yourself entirely to a particular task will definitely lead to success says Akshaya.