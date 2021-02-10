Dealing with Stress – Consider Adopting a Pet

Stress is something that people all over the world are dealing with at increased levels right now. Day-to-day life is stressful enough, but throw a worldwide pandemic into the mix and it hasn’t been an easy year for many people. And while most people are well aware of how bad stress is for your mental and physical well-being, it doesn’t mean they know the tools to use in order to cope with it. Ideally, you will want to rely on various stress-busting methods in order to get the best results, but one you may not have considered is how adopting a pet can help.

Let’s take a closer look at how a pet can help you to better deal with your stress.

Petting a Companion Animal Can Lower Stress

Did you know that the simple action of petting a dog or cat can start to lower your stress level? If you are a person that has high blood pressure caused by stress, this can come as welcome news. Each time you feel that spike in your blood pressure, the stress starting to hit, sitting down and just petting your furry companion can start to calm you down. Be sure to focus on your breathing as you pet them, and really stay in that moment and connect with your pet.

A Pet Encourages You to Exercise

This benefit applies to dog owners in particular, as having a dog will require physical exercise on your part. Whether you’re playing with them in the house or outdoors, or perhaps you’re taking them for a walk or a hike, you are being physically active. Exercise is one of the best most effective ways to reduce stress. If you can get into the habit of taking the dog for a daily walk, you will do wonders for your stress levels.

Ideal for Those Who May Feel Lonely at Home

There are many people who live on their own and suffer from loneliness, which can also cause a feeling of stress. Having a pet can certainly help to fill that void and give you the companionship you need. A pet provides you with unconditional love and loyalty, and they are only too happy to lie there and listen to you talk, vent, and just be social with.

They Add Joy and Fun to Your Day

Pets can be pretty unpredictable in the best possible ways, often causing you to laugh and take joy in the moment. The fact that they can spread happiness in your life is also another stress reducer.

Remember the Basics of Pet Care

If you are going to adopt a pet, be sure you’re aware of the basics of pet care that you’ll need to follow. These apply to dogs and cats.

Feed them high-quality dog food or cat food. High-quality pet food contains all the nutrients they need to stay strong and healthy. You also want to be sure you follow the feeding recommendations in terms of how much to feed your pet.

Be prepared to give them the attention they deserve and need to stay happy.

Dogs will need plenty of outdoor time and exercise such as walking.

You will need to ensure your home is pet-friendly and safe for your new furry family member.

Understand that there will be a period of training that is necessary, so be patient as they learn.

It May Be Time to Consider Adoption

So, if you’ve been feeling a lot of stress as of late, and you’re looking for a way to combat it in a healthy manner, you may want to look into adopting a cat or a dog.