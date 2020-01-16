Dealing with Fear in Work and Business

Anxiety and fear often keep us from dealing with unavoidable and scary situations in business and work. This fear can be paralyzing and the resulting pattern of behaviour is something that can hold us back from making the progress we wish to achieve.

In the United States, over 33% of aspiring entrepreneurs said that fear of failure is the only thing holding them back from starting a business. And only 12% of employees ask for more money during performance reviews due to fear of rejection.

It is human nature to avoid emotions that scare us, but in order to achieve our goals, we need to learn how to overcome those fears.

Today, I want to share 4 tips that have helped me work through my fears and become more successful in business and life.

Take a minute

Taking a minute or two for accepting and embracing your emotions can be very helpful. Slow down your breathing and don’t try to suppress your feelings. Understand that your fears are normal and that everybody experiences them. You do not need to take action or make any decisions at that moment.

Once you have calmed down, you can analyze the situation more rationally and make a plan to deal with the situation.

Write things down

When writing down the negative thoughts that are hogging my attention, I often see that they are irrational and fatalistic. This can be a powerful shift in perspective that allows you to become more optimistic and develop a reasonable plan. Writing things down also helps to clear your mind and clarify your goals. When you have a plan on paper, you can knock off one task at a time which is much easier to accomplish.

Exercise

Physical exercise might be the most efficient way to refocus your mind. Exercise releases endorphins that will change your mood and relax your racing mind. Whether you go for a brisk walk, lift heavy weights, or take your anxiety out on a punching bag, exercise will help you change your mental state and clear your mind.

Get help

Luckily we don’t have to do everything on our own. Sometimes a family member or friend can help us talk through our feelings and build up the courage to move forward.

And always remember…

“It’s OKAY to be scared. Being scared means you’re about to do something really, really brave.” – Mandy Hale