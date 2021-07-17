Dealing with Challenges: What Advice Dotti Lyne Has For Those Dealing With Setbacks

Dealing with setbacks can be very demanding, especially in a cutthroat industry like the music industry. Dotti Lyne has been able to overcome these common setbacks in a variety of ways. His goal is to help other artists face these challenges head on.



Dotti Lyne is a charting music artist that began his musical journey at the young age of six years old. He mentioned how he remembers his mom used to take him to church, which eventually led to him singing in the choir. Lyne truly enjoyed the feeling that came over him while he would sing, so he soon ventured into playing drums in the traveling church band.



The church band is what lead him into pursuing music full-time and taking the music industry head on. Although it was never easy, he advises all artists to “always remember to have fun with your craft” he stated.



This simple piece of advice has served Dotty Lyne well, as he truly believes that artists will burnout and get put down by all the setbacks in the music industry if they do not have a passion for what they are creating.



The second piece of advise he gives to all artists is to have a solid team that will always have your best interest. “This is something that a lot of artists get wrong, they think they can take over the world a lone.” he stated. You need a full team to help you get where you want to be.



You can follow Dotti Lyne on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dotti_lyne/