When I first started my Thrive ZP Challenge, I was motivated to get in better shape for my sister’s 21st birthday. I had been doing the keto diet previously and used my Thrive ZP Challenge to push myself to lose more weight. Since then, I have accomplished so much! I cook all my meals and pack my lunches every day and I share recipes with my associates. I even post time-lapse cooking videos on my social media. Along with meal prepping, I also do a daily dance workout at home. I’ve lost 44 pounds since January!

I have opened a savings account and saved $2,000 for a new home.

I drink about one gallon of water a day.

Since starting the Thrive ZP Challenge, I’ve lost almost 50 pounds!

All of my friends and family have noticed so many positive changes in me. I really enjoy sharing my Challenge experience with them. To me, that is what Thrive ZP Challenge is all about — it is a support group I didn’t know I needed. It helps you learn and grow while trying new tips and Better Choices for a healthier life. Most importantly, it allows me to stay motivated, and motivate those around me, even if it is just one small change at a time.

—Dawn Martynowski, Supercenter #2316; North Olmsted, OH; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big. Stories from past winners, such as Dawn Martynowski, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.