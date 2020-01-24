David Reagan, Certified Atlanta-based Personal Trainer, Reveals Five Essential Benefits of Recovery Days

Whether you’re training for a fitness event, exercising for your health, or just for fun, you might feel like taking a day off is a waste. However, in reality, there are many benefits. In this article, David Reagan, Atlanta native, and a certified personal trainer shares five of them.

It isn’t just a day off – it’s a recovery day – and it’s important towards the success of your workout routine.

During your day off, it’s important to rest and drink plenty of water, as well as eat plenty of healthy foods and protein to allow your body to truly recover.

But why is it important? Here are five reasons why you should take a rest day.

Prevents Burnout

Working out is a big commitment, and it can be truly draining. After days of the same routine and constant stress, you may begin to feel the effects of burnout.

Burnout is when a person feels mentally, physically, and/or emotionally exhausted. Taking a day off gives yourself to relax and rejuvenate so that you’re ready to go back to your normal workout routine.

It also gives you the chance to consider whether certain techniques are working and whether or not you’re pushing yourself too hard. Then, you can go back to your workout knowing what to change for the better.

Reduces Risk of Injury

By pushing yourself too hard, it can cause a stress injury, or you may be too tired to take the proper precautions to avoid a traumatic injury. Working out can put a lot of stress on your body, which can lead to injuries over time, such as tendonitis and stress fractures.

If you suffer an injury, then you have to take time off, which can put a hold on your goals or force you to withdraw from an event.

Improves Performance

When you are constantly pushing yourself, you drain your energy, which can also ruin your endurance. Over time, you might begin to notice that you are struggling to work out as long or as well.

Giving yourself time to rest allows yourself to recover and regain that energy so that you can perform at the same level or better.

Avoid Muscle Fatigue

After a workout, you’re bound to feel sore. That’s your body’s response to physical exertion and its way of telling you that you need to rest to recuperate.

Working out drains your glycogen, which is necessary for your muscles to perform actions well. Recovery days give your body the chance to rebuild its glycogen stores, which prevents soreness and muscle fatigue from setting in.

Better Sleep Habits

Regular workouts prompt your body to produce a steady stream of hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol, in order to keep up your energy. By constantly working out, you’ll make your body overproduce them, which can prevent you from falling asleep.

Allowing your body to relax and maintain normal levels of these hormones means you’ll be able to sleep better.



About David Reagan:

David Reagan is a NASM Certified personal trainer who specializes in weight loss, personalized workout plans, bodybuilding, and nutrition. He caters to high-end clients and executives in Atlanta, Georgia, helping them achieve their fitness goals by accommodating their busy schedules. The client’s needs come first, and David’s fitness plan will set you up on the path to success.

