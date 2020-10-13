Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Data’s Role in a Future of Diversity

The recent police shootings and the waves of protests that followed have made it clear that racism is still present in American society. The acknowledgment of our horrific past and imperfect present has driven new calls for diversity. People recognize that organizations and businesses should better reflect the diversity of the communities they serve.

As organizations push for greater diversity, they’re going to have to rely on data. Diversity might be something that can be felt and subconsciously recognized, but it is also a measurable quantity. Leaders will want to see the numbers that prove diversity initiatives are working. There are several key ways that data will help in the effort to produce more diverse organizations and a more equal society.

Data Provides New Insights on the Need For Diversity

Statistics make obvious what we have all long suspected: Diversity helps traditionally marginalized groups improve their circumstances. When groups don’t have adequate representation in leadership positions or key organizations, society’s policies, methods, and norms consistently fail to serve them. When data highlights the inherent inequalities in a segregated society, people across the board are more willing to make changes.

Data Becomes a Force For Good

When researching diversity and social justice issues, data becomes much more than a set of numbers. It turns into a key weapon in the fight to improve the lives of millions of people. What was once considered drab statistics became exciting instruments of change. This invigorates the research community to keep up the good work.

Data Allows Us to Dig for the Deeper Truths

With targeted studies and in-depth research, we can uncover the complicated realities beneath the surface-level appearances. Organizations that look diverse might lack the actual diversity we’d expect in leadership positions. Number-crunching in the depths of institutional frameworks will help give us an accurate look at the real state of affairs.

Create Accountability

Without accurate, comprehensive data, any organization can claim to have achieved a suitable level of diversity. Studies and the statistics they reveal bring the truth out into the light. Once a company or organization has been proven to lack diversity, the public can hold them accountable to make necessary changes.   

Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott

Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott is the CEO and sole shareholder of Commonwealth Capital Corporation in Clearwater, Florida. She is an innovative figure in the equipment leasing and finance field with over four decades of experience who strives to promote and empower female entrepreneurs like herself.

 

Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott was the recipient of the 2012 SmartCEO and SmartCEO Best Company Award, ranked in the Top 500 Women-Owned Businesses in the U.S. in 2013, and the 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year Champion.

