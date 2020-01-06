DARE TO DREAM

This article is dedicated to a very strong woman who dared to dream against all odds. This woman proves to us that age doesn’t matter when it comes to chasing your dream.

Its 75yrs old Bakulaben Patel from Surat has performed Arangetram(meanihng ascending the stage by a dancer on completion of his or her formal training) which requires heavy concentration and stamina to perform for almost 90mins on stage. She did it at the age of 75.

She started learning Bharatanatyam at the age of 68 and became the first woman to perform Arangetram at the age of 75. She started her training with kindergarten kids still didn’t hesitate to train with them. It took 7yrs to complete her Bharatanatyam training.

Interview

She mentioned in her interview that she used to rehearse with kindergarten and 1st-grade students at first it was a little hard for her because it used to take 15 days to learn a few steps which others learn in just one day.At some stage, she was feeling bad about the failure whether she will be successful or not. Failure always haunted for almost 4yrs until she stood among the top performers which boosted her confidence and she decided to win the stage for which she practiced for almost 10hours every day and performed 9 arts of Bharatanatyam in 90mins. She also inspires many young girls around the nation. She also participated in the world of sports with swimming at the age of 58. At the age of 75yrs, she holds 185 certificates – trophies, citations, and medals.

“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” – Thomas Edison.

It doesn’t matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop. So chasing your dreams. Live young and live free.