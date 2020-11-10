Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Dancing Away the Stress

According to a recent article from the American Psychological Association, stress from 2020 is really affecting the mental health of people, especially the younger generation.  More than one in three adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depression this year.  From the pandemic, the upcoming election, racism, and being bombarded with negative news, this […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

According to a recent article from the American Psychological Association, stress from 2020 is really affecting the mental health of people, especially the younger generation.  More than one in three adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depression this year.  From the pandemic, the upcoming election, racism, and being bombarded with negative news, this year has been unlike any other we’ve experienced.  

One thing we know is that regular exercise can have a profoundly positive impact on our overall well being – from reducing stress to a more balanced mood.  Going for a run, walk or bike ride definitely releases stress – however, why not have fun and feel good while doing it?  Tracy Gyurina of Yorba Linda, CA can attest to that. After witnessing her best friend get shot and pass away next to her at the Route 91 concert in Vegas, Gyurina was left to work through the trauma of living through the experience, sending her to a dark place. To make matters worse, her long-time relationship came to an abrupt  halt.

As 2020 began, Gyruina was feeling unhappy with herself in a variety of aspects. She decided that her birthday present to herself needed to be a year of personal focus. 

Needless to say, as a 37 year old Elementary School Principal during a pandemic she’s been dealing with an extremely stressful year. As a former dancer Tracy found AKT, the celebrity-loved dance cardio workout, adorned by the likes of Shakira and Alicia Keys to name a few.  The opportunity to move her body in a positive environment whether it was in class or via in her living room on Zoom, changed her outlook on everything. She even credits AKT for helping build her confidence back.  She is able to leave the stress at the door, dance her heart out and finish the workout with enough positive energy that carries her through until her next workout.  

Tracy lives by the quote “be the change you wish to see in the world”. “In life, we live by example. If I am not nourishing myself and taking care of myself both physically and mentally, I am not setting a good example to others who look to me for guidance. If I am not well, I cannot be well for others. Mental health is just as important as physical health, but most of the time you can work on both simultaneously, and that is exactly what AKT has done for me. Carving out the time to workout and better yourself in a positive environment does wonders for one’s mental health. It goes hand in hand. Even on my toughest work days, when I am feeling exhausted and defeated, I make my way to AKT because by the end of class I have replenished my cup and I am in a positive mood ready to conquer whatever life throws my direction with clarity, positivity, and determination. All in all, find something that you love and stick with it. Change requires hard work, but AKT will support you every step of the way”, states Gyurina.

    Eraina Ferguson, Writer, Advocate, and People Lover at My Good Life

    Eraina Ferguson is a creative nonfiction writer currently penning a memoir about raising a daughter with autism and deafness. Her story was featured in “The New Haven Register” She holds an M.Ed in Education and an MAR in Religion from Yale University. Learn more about her here: erainaferguson.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    Unregulated Stress

    by Satish Rao
    Thriving Relationships//

    Burnout Can Damage Your Relationship, But These Small Changes Can Help

    by Stephanie Fairyington
    Maria Dorota/Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    A Relationship Expert Shares 3 Ways Stress is Affecting Your Relationship

    by The Gottman Institute

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.