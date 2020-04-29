Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Daily Goals Are So Important for Growth.

Daily goals can help keep you healthy and happy.

By

No matter what time of year, what is going on in the world, or even what’s happening in my life, I have a set of goals I make a point to accomplish everyday. I RARELY miss meeting these goals. (If I do, I’m sick, and I must be really sick to not watch a documentary or something new to me. )

READ

WRITE

LEARN

I do this EVERY SINGLE DAY because I understand the importance of education and keeping the mind sharp. Not only does learning something new or doing something in a different way make your days more interesting, it also fires neurons in the brain and creates healthier synapses. New roads and bridges, if you will, in the brain. Just like anything else, if you don’t exercise your brain, if you don’t use it-you will lose it. Your body literally shuts down systems it no longer uses to conserve energy for the other systems that are being used. (It is way more complicated than that, but you get the idea.)

Mental stimulation such as reading, word puzzles, brain games, math, learning a new language or even things that work dexterity and mental effort will help as well, things like painting, trying a new recipe, and making crafts. (Just to name a few). There are a plethora of things anyone of use can do every day to keep our mental capacity strong.

Also, every thing else can be taken away from you, but education can not. What do you have to lose? ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! With reading, writing (or whatever you are interested in) and learning you only gain!

Here is your challenge-Pick goals that you can accomplish everyday, and stick to them for the health and happiness of you!

Dayna M. (Inconceivable-PainToPower), Author and Blog Host at Inconceivable-How I Turned My Pain Into POWER!

It is my purpose to help others turn their Pain into POWER!  I did it after 10 years of devastating fertility treatments, and I rose from the ashes stronger and better than before.
Like a Phoenix-I Rise!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.