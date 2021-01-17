Daily Affirmations vs. Afformations®

In times like this, when social life is at rest, people need someone to remind them to find true happiness and practice positive Daily Affirmations and Afformations®. People are supposed to encourage one another to remember beautiful moments of life while sharing reasons to be grateful. Daily Affirmations and Afformations® shows the simple meaning of what should people apply to be happy and look forward to the future with a power to encourage people. Let’s change the future by powerful statements and a positive and healthy life and by doing that, people may learn to manifest Daily Affirmations and Afformations® in their daily life.

People have different beliefs in life

People have different experiences in life

People also feel positive and negative energy

People have different perspectives in terms of life

Daily Affirmations, What’s an Affirmation?

Is there a science behind positive Daily Affirmations? If you’ve ever read self-help books, it’s a powerful mindset practice which manifests specific positive events and actions. An affirmation is a statement simply known of something you want to be true or affirming an action.

The difference between daily Affirmations and using Afformations®.

One of the things I always have in mind is to practice affirmation examples, like every guru encourages people with an uplifting voice to talk simple messages to create a positive environment. Most common statement is I am rich, people were asked to say I am rich, everybody is repeating I am rich and you know what happens next? People start laughing and I ask, what are you laughing at? and they say, but I’m not rich. You just said you were rich a moment ago I tell, and people answer, but I don’t believe it. When life offers difficulties, suggest an optimistic mindset to your brain which will also manifest to the body of a person. People allowed negative things define their life, instead of being resilient.

For some people, affirmation works incredibly, repeating dreams and goals daily to manifest Daily Affirmations. Some people had powerful results using Daily Affirmations, the problem is for millions of us, we didn’t have that experience. In fact millions of people got frequently frustrated using affirmations, some people are not effectively empowering and encouraging themselves to simply believe. If you’ve ever had that experience of trying to use Daily Affirmations and yet you haven’t seen the results, set a time to learn effective action to vision the benefits of Daily Affirmations. Millions of people all around the world have experienced Daily Affirmations and literally hundreds of thousands have told me with the feeling of joy and happiness that they’ve had that experience and learn over the last 20 years.

In 1997, I was in the shower one morning and I had an epiphany when I realized the existence of something that I call Afformations®. The development of psychological aspects in order to trust the process of creating a positive mind. Focus the energy on the positive benefits and possibilities of Daily Affirmations and Afformations®.

What’s an Afformations®?

If Affirmations is a statement, an Afformations® is the question. Afformations® is creating a positive mindset to share effective guidance for the last two decades, reminds me of the studies I’ve written on the subject matter.

An Afformations® is an empowering question that immediately starts to change your subconscious thought patterns from negative to positive energy. Here’s an example of people going around asking themselves very disempowering questions like:

Why am I so stupid?

Why am I so fat?

Why can’t I do anything right?

Why does nothing ever work out for me?

Using The Law of Sowing and Reaping which is sometimes referred to as The Law of Attraction, The Law of Attraction is shared to people that whatever you set your mind into, you get to manifest it with positivity.The Law of Sowing and Reaping says, As you sow, so shall you reap. The effects designed to resonate one’s behavior and action. People haven’t come up with the benefits of thinking positively and on how it will bring power and abundance to a person’s physical and mental health. That’s where Afformations takes place, learn to have a healthy mindset in life.

What Are We Sowing?

Sowing lousy thought seeds are on the list:

Why am I so dumb?

Why can’t I do anything right?

Why can’t I lose weight?

Why isn’t my business growing?

Why is there more months left at the end of the money?

When you ask lousy questions, you get lousy answers which can lead us to negative psychological health. Using my Afformations® method, instead of asking negative questions that lead negative ancestors and create a negative life, ask empowering questions that focus on affirming answers and create an optimistic role of life. Captivated by feelings and emotional aspects day by day, personal experiences may step forward to be told.

There was a woman who came to me and she had been overweight for her whole life. In fact, she was even told that since she was a kid, she was going to be fat and obese for the rest of her life. Imagine all the head trash that she had about her weight she had a lot of negative mindset due to the words told by people and a lot of people do, all around the world unfortunately. She told me that she tried every diet and exercise program and nothing was working, she found my Afformations® method and she invested in my Afformations.com system and she started to use it well.

She realized that she had been telling herself a lot of really disempowering and negative thoughts her whole life and it wasn’t really her fault, it was the negative behavior of the people around her that had been telling her these types of negative words. In her daily life, she reminds herself to love herself and live life with positive people. She internalized it and using my Afformations® method, she was able to flip those disempowering questions to empowering questions and in no time, she ended up losing over 200 pounds.

Her experience is a perfect example of change, achieving goals, and success in creating dreams. People are encouraged to vision positive ideas through your personal dreams and ideas, through your mind and meditation. The point is that we have to understand that whatever you are thinking about, that is what you are sewing via the law of sowing and reaping.

People have to make sure that you’re using the foundational process method of Afformations®, but you also have to do the rest of it with the power of positive practices, it’s a whole system. Afformations® is the foundation, but then you have to do everything else in order to really get those specific results to provide our day with encouraging dreams to help us achieve personal life goals and having a positive vision of future success.

That’s the point about using Daily Affirmations versus Afformations®. They’re both fine, there’s nothing wrong with Daily Affirmations. The effective way to learn affirmations worth is to focus on the goal and the mindfulness to achieve success. There is a psychological theory behind positive affirmations, the integrity is similar to power in which we recognize the ability to manifest moral success and practice flexible concepts when threatened. Affirmations and Afformations are positive mindset and guidelines that manifest future actions with success.

People need to understand the positive goals of Daily Affirmations and Afformations® to be able to set positive energy to the mind of people. Let’s make our daily lives full of Positive Affirmation and Afformations, let every positive word provide healing and improve psychological aspects.

The benefits and worth of having a positive mindset is to remember beautiful moments and include the idea in your affirmations and Afformations. The concept of the study was to learn coping with changes and manifest it through action and broader understanding about how minds work when Daily Affirmations and Afformations® are implemented.

The Afformations® method represents learning how to how to manifest anything in four simple steps:

Change your beliefs

Change your habits

Change your results

Change your life

Whatever it is you want to manifest and whatever it is you want to experience. Whether it’s more time, more energy, better relationships or more money, learn to put aside negative mind and practice positive energy. Doing the exact opposite of what’s in the secret and what I do show you is the exact opposite of everything that you’ve been shown in the traditional success literature and many people have called affirmations the biggest things.

Our powerful guide using Daily Affirmations and Afformations® will set us with our goals to success and positive life. Don’t let others treat you with no respect, don’t set negative thoughts on your mind because we are supposed to be empowering people to create change for the people who experience it. People have their own mantra to stay positive and encourage themselves to do beautiful actions. The point is to manifest your dreams into reality, start to create something that would change your daily life routine.

We have some of the world’s top celebrities that love my work including Jenny McCarthy, Gary Vaynerchuk, Stephen Covey, John Assaraf and then we have Just Amazing Stories of people who have helped make millions of dollars a result. Not just about Afformations® but also the concept of optimistic actions including flexible framework, the messages that Afformations ®includes is an amazing track to start.We have other celebrities Marie Forleo, Jack Canfield, Harvey Mackay, including Andre Branch who’s a professional football player, he’s gotten great results.

The point is people can manifest different results, the evidence from studies shows that the universe has a unique way to manifest future events. Developing confidence will manifest effective thinking which will guide our mind and our body to create better personality. The goal is to take charge in every action we choose to achieve, which encourages us to be responsible enough to resonate healthy outcomes to our daily life. People should have positive life goals, learn to focus on positive people. People feel negative things such as anxiety from day to day, however, every morning is a new shine to start to focus the mind to think positive.

People are responsible for empowering our mind to offer positive actions and lessen negative feelings that can provide us with soothing and relaxing feelings which will lead to success. Our physical body will be grateful if we manifest positive mindset and it will be helpful for people to practice both Daily Affirmations and Afformations®.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could have experience affirmation by with the guide of affirmations? people will affirm positive experiences to other people and helping others to learn the benefit of applying Daily Affirmations and Afformations® to our daily life. The images in our mind wouldn’t just be visions but a reality of our dreams.

Our actions define our future life, our role is to be responsible for our actions and the effects it can produce to the people we love. The goals should be set and focus on something bigger and more true, people can’t rely on dreams we create and do no actions to it. By the help of positive thinking, people will effectively design the future to have a positive change in life to manifest Daily Affirmations and Afformations®. Our mind should change in a positive way to properly focus on creating positive guidance and impact on people.The point is to help create success that would change life without the feeling of negative energy.

In these challenging times, a lot is happening, people have to stay at home which affects the emotional stability of an individual, depression and anxiety became the topic. Stress and anxiety is a common problem to people, psychology says that our brains need time to relax while practicing exercises such as sleep, it’s a way to retrieve our sense of reality. However, I am grateful that I’ve had a work from home business for the last two decades and as far as the pandemic goes it really hasn’t affected me at all, in fact it affected me in a positive way, because all of the people now are hiring me to help them so it can also be free way for you.