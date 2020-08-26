Cultivating Healthy Relationships In The Workplace

Everybody is talking about ROI or Return On Investment. It is answering the question of receiving back at least the same amount given. For many if they are not guaranteed to receive back more than invested, they simply will not invest.

ROI is important. It must be accurately assessed however to ensure context. For any ROI to be good or positive or ‘worth it’ it must be mutual. This requires change.

In the workforce of the early industrial revolution loyalty was key. This meant that the if you as an employee stayed at a company for a certain amount of years and remained loyal to that company, they would take care of you in retirement.

Well, perhaps, we should simplify loyalty to something that is understandable in today’s economy and society.

“Loyalty is putting something or someone first“

Loyalty is simply putting something or someone first. It is giving them a top priority. In the past, loyalty was always putting someone or something first in the physical realm. If we look at loyalty through the lens of having something as a priority it changes the game, Expands it. It is easier to play and it delivers a higher ROI quality.

Today’s economy, the ‘need to have it right now’ generation (which is all of us) needs to be reminded of the principles of loyalty with the context of today. This means setting your sails correctly, and navigating your journey through the seas. When you are navigating well, the wind will blow with you pushing you, guiding you, directing you. When you fight against that wind, your sails may be destroyed, pushing you towards disaster.

Set your sails correctly and you will see success. For a relationship to be healthy and for it to grow into a loyal one that delivers a mutual return on investment, four elements must be present. These four elements are needed to support change. The most effective change occurs within. The more you adapt and are willing to change, the more things will change with you and for you.

The Four Elements of a Healthy Relationships

These four elements: Respect, Recognize, Rejoice, and Rest need to be present and active continually to maintain healthy relationships. Without continual activity, respect becomes resentment, recognition becomes regret, rejoicing turns into self-righteousness, and rest turns into resignation. Like sailing, these four must always be in awareness of each other and their surroundings.

○ Respect. The number one component of developing relationships is that of mutual respect. This is what each person brings to the table. Their skills, knowledge, mindset that are their part. When this is present, there is a common working ground.

○ Recognition. Recognition is two-sided. The first side is appreciating what the other person brings to the table as valuable and important. The other side is taking an active role in seeing it. You might have a quirky co-worker that doesn’t stop talking however when they talk, they are also hyper focused on getting a job completed.

○ Rejoice. For any relationship to grow and thrive there must be times set aside to celebrate wins. Even in tough times there are wins that occur. Certainly, they may not be as big as being awarded a multi-million dollar contract, yet they are just as valuable. Be alert for the wins and find the time to celebrate those wins, will draw a team or a relationship together quicker than anything else, especially when it is sincere.

○ Rest. Balance is essential. This is why most people prefer a salaried position over an hourly one. There is a built-in give and take that occurs. When there is no space, no time apart (rest) from each other, there is no opportunity to recharge the battery. Rest is that time that allows for reflection and regeneration.

Investments Are Valuable

When you invest into value and you value your investment loyalty will be created. It is a natural occurrence to growth. There are three constituents to value and investment that will take loyalty and deliver a solid return.

“Change or be Changed”

Whatever the relationship is built on, return comes from having goals, milestones, and destinations that are reachable, realistic, and have resources available for use. Understanding the depth of the relationship allows for you to glean the personality of a person. This slight shift towards a deeper understanding will help you determine where to invest into others. This comes by ensuring your philosophical foundation is strong. Thinking clearly, understanding deeply, and moving strategically will lead to alignment. Like a game of chess, knowing what energy to put where and who to connect to, will strengthen your value and increase your wins.

When you value an investment, you will serve that investment. This will make navigating the waters of change easier and simpler. Serving another person is a steadfast way to show respect, an authentic way to be recognized and to recognize the value in others, a visual way to see the good and rejoice in that, which makes resting worthwhile.