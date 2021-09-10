Cultivating A Morning Schedule With Positivity That Starts Your Day Right

Mornings can be difficult for many of us. Almost no one wakes up feeling in their best shape at first. Once we hear the sound of our dreaded alarm it means we’re officially back on the clock. Whether we have a workday ahead or even plans to stay at home, it can feel like a trying effort to kick ourselves into gear and embrace the day to come. Exhaustion and stress may feel like they are carried into tomorrow, but we don’t have to allow that to be the case. It can seem improbable that another morning will mean anything important, but it does.

The fact of the matter is that we should view a new morning as the beginning for all the exciting things to come. It signals the dawn of a fresh start along with a resetting of the previous day’s trials and tribulations. We can make every day count when we put our best foot forward.

The defining part of any day is when we wake up. From the moment we open our eyes, we are responsible for our attitude. It can set the tone for our upcoming adventures. This means we should be thinking about what we need from our sleep to be our best selves. One vital choice is when we are going to wake up. We don’t want to be rushing around, otherwise, the rest of the day will have the same energy. However, we also want to give ourselves the rest we need to move forward productively. It’s a delicate balancing act and should be taken into account when thinking about our morning routines.

The day can seem longer than it is if we’re only focusing on the negative aspects of the approaching day. It is often easier to worry and stress than to actively choose to be excited about the good we have to anticipate. When we focus on the drag of the day, we are setting ourselves up for failure. One way to change our thinking is to plan one thing to look forward to every day. It doesn’t have to be a massive undertaking or grand gesture, celebrate the small things. Maybe we’re going to our favorite restaurant for lunch or we may be spending time with friends later in the evening. If we have tasks that we enjoy to keep us motivated, the day doesn’t feel quite as daunting.

If you’re dreading the day ahead, consider doing a quiet meditation. We should give ourselves moments of thoughtful contemplation. If we make meditation a priority, it opens our minds and clears our bodies of the tension that can be lying in wait. It doesn’t matter if we’re not experts on the proper form of meditating, we can still step back and take a second to mentally regroup. Taking stock of ourselves before the day truly begins will pay off in spades later.

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but just eating isn’t what makes that statement true. We need to be nourishing our bodies with the right foods, ones that give us the energy we need. Consider skipping the junk food and go straight to what will fuel us in the upcoming hours. It doesn’t have to be anything elaborate, but we should choose the foods that make us feel good in the long run. The food we eat shouldn’t leave us dragging behind.

With the right preparation, we can dust off the stress of our past and look ahead to a new day – one filled with exciting opportunities on the horizon. If only we can make ourselves seize them when they are presented before us. Not because we’re obligated, but for our own sakes.