Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Fuel Yourself//

Creative Tips to Swap Your Beverages for Healthier Options

Out-of-the-box ways to hydrate and enjoy it.

By
Boriskina Olga / Shutterstock
Boriskina Olga / Shutterstock

We all know we need to quench our thirst throughout the day, but sometimes water just doesn’t seem to satisfy our palate. And with sugar-laden and diet drinks within reach at all times, it’s no wonder our hydration willpower is constantly tested. Our Thrive Global community shared some delicious ideas to help inspire — and sustain — a habit of healthy hydration.

Instead of regular coconut water, try half coconut water, half regular water 

“I love coconut water. To limit the sugar count, I mix half coconut water with half regular water in a big bottle that I sip on throughout the day.”

—Isabelle Bart, marketing director, Irvine, CA

Instead of soda, try water infused with fruit 

“A few years back, I tried subbing out my soda for water, but I found that it was too bland to encourage me to drink very often. I started cutting up fruit and adding it to pitchers of water that I’d drink throughout the day. I loved the subtle fruit flavor, and so did my kids, and eventually, all my friends, family, and neighbors did too. Today, you’ll rarely see me without a Hint water bottle glued to my hand at meetings, while taking calls, on airplanes, and on hikes.

—Kara Goldin, founder and CEO, San Francisco, CA

Instead of coffee, try lemon water

“To stay hydrated, I start my morning with a glass of water next to my bed, followed by a hot lemon water on my commute. I always keep hot water or tea at my desk, and I try to wait to have my morning coffee until I drink a full glass.”

—Marisa Tashman, law clerk, Los Angeles, CA

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.

Mallory Stratton, Associate Editor at Thrive Global

Mallory is an Associate Editor at Thrive Global. She brings to Thrive a multifaceted background spanning science editorial, brand strategy, publishing, and partnerships. She was recently Associate Editor on “It’s All In Your Head” by Keith Blanchard (Wicked Cow Studios, 2017), an illustrated brain science book, and worked closely on its accompanying cross-platform partnerships with Time Inc. and WebMD. She spends her off-hours curating playlists, practicing restorative yoga, and savoring a good cigar now and then.

Marina Khidekel, Editorial Director at Thrive Global

Marina is Thrive Global's Editorial Director. Previously she was senior deputy editor at Women's Health, where she edited award-winning wellness features and oversaw the campaigns and partnerships around them. Before that, she was deputy editor of features and brand extensions at Cosmopolitan, where she modernized the magazine's love and relationships coverage, bringing in top contributors, launching two events, and leading Cosmopolitan to earn its first GLAAD award for Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage. She has held editing and writing posts at Glamour, MTV Networks, Brides and CosmoGirl, and was also the founder of Undrrated, a viral email newsletter where notable creatives such as Misty Copeland and Phoebe Robinson shared their under-the-radar culture, food and style favorites.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

PixelShot/ Shutterstock
Well-Being//

Creative Tips to Help You Drink Enough Water Throughout the Day

by Marina Khidekel
Shutterstock
Nutrition//

Try These Creative Food Swaps to Help You Make Healthier Choices

by Marina Khidekel
Well-Being//

How To Keep Your Stomach Happy While Traveling

by Heidi Medina

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.