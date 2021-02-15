Creating Change When You Feel Hopeless

If you had asked me 10 years ago if I had ever thought I would be speaking in front of any size of audience, I would have given you a resounding Absolutely Not!

Having suffered from self esteem issues my entire life , I was the kind of kid that would panic at the thought of being called on in class. This followed me into my adulthood. I always felt like I was not enough and this ultimately led to debilitating panic attacks and chronic illness for over a decade.

I remember being confined to a lazy boy for 8.5 months , going through severe withdrawal from all of the medications and I had been on and feeling like I was dying several times per day.

I felt unsupported and hopeless. I kept replaying old scenarios in my head that would ultimately bring on another wave of anxiety, panic and fear.

The Moment Of Awakening

It was during one of these waves , where I was at my absolute lowest point and in so much pain that I felt like giving up but then I started to ask myself some pretty serious and eye opening questions.

Who would take care of my family?

What could I do so that no one else had to suffer the way I was?

How could I make a difference?

How could I change my limited beliefs and family patterns?

What IF I could heal myself?

Visualize Your Higher Self

I started seeing possibilities where previously there did not seem to be any. I became a seeker of solutions.

I started visualizing another version of myself . One that was not held back by limited beliefs, many of which did not even belong to me. This actually led to my very first publication on The Huffington Post. (You can definitely notice a shift in my mindset from then up until this very moment)

I took 100% responsibility for my life.

Once I started to shift my beliefs, I started manifesting some amazing things in to my life. I started winning things , like personally autographed books, my circle of influence started to include people like Jack Canfield, Mary Morrissey, Steve G Jones, Bob Proctor, Loral Langemeier and other influential thought leaders and my online presence started to flourish, compelling me to speak out in a way I never had before! I started helping other people create new realities for their lives and start consciously creating their lives by design.

So what are some of the things you can start doing to start shifting your Mindset?

Meditation

Journaling

Create a vision board

Stop eating processed foods and sugar

Remove yourself from toxic situations and people

Start and end each day with visualization and affirmations

Seek assistance from a Mindset Coach.

Take time for self care and activities that bring you Joy

Spend time grounding each day

It is time to get really clear on what you want from life and start taking inspired action to get from where you are now to where you want to be. I can tell you from personal experience, that one small shift is all it takes to start seeing massive change in your life. Better Health, more meaningful relationships and a healthier relationship with money.

Take those lofty dreams and turn them in to reality! Consistent small steps forward will start to gain momentum and before you know it you are doing and achieving things you never thought imaginable!