Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Thriving Together

Creating an Environment of Psychological Safety at Work

Teams are more innovative and agile when people feel safe to take risks.

By

Harvard Business School professor Amy Edmondson coined the term “psychological safety” to define an environment where people feel safe to speak up and take risks without fear of judgment and embarrassment. In this video, Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist and best-selling author, explains why psychological safety is essential for helping us to identify the biggest, most important problems — even if we don’t know how to fix them yet. 

Here’s a Microstep to try: At the start of your next meeting, encourage everyone to share their point of view. Inviting others to open up without fear of judgment is a simple gesture to show your colleagues that their voices are welcome and valued. 

Accenture Employee? Access the full Thriving Together curriculum here to learn more strategies to reduce your stress and boost your resilience and success.

Want to support your people in building resilience and create a culture of belonging? Learn more about how your business can benefit from Thriving Together here.

    Thrive Studio

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Your Leadership Can Build Desperately-Needed Psychological Safety Today

    by Kathy Caprino
    Community//

    Performative Psychological Safety

    by Wendy Conrad
    Community//

    To Unite Your Team, Build Psychological Safety (Team Series 1/10)

    by Regina Zafonte
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.