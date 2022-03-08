Creating an Environment of Psychological Safety at Work

Harvard Business School professor Amy Edmondson coined the term “psychological safety” to define an environment where people feel safe to speak up and take risks without fear of judgment and embarrassment. In this video, Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist and best-selling author, explains why psychological safety is essential for helping us to identify the biggest, most important problems — even if we don’t know how to fix them yet.

Here’s a Microstep to try: At the start of your next meeting, encourage everyone to share their point of view. Inviting others to open up without fear of judgment is a simple gesture to show your colleagues that their voices are welcome and valued.

