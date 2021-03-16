Creating a Successful Work From Home Program

Even before the covid-19 pandemic shook the way businesses work, many workplaces were already considering telecommuting options and shifting to a remote workforce for more flexible schedules for their employees. The current covid-19 crisis has played an important role in speeding up this transition. For an organization to switch to a remote work environment, a well-devised vigorous work from home policy should be executed. To ensure that the work from home policy is developed correctly, there is a list of imperative practices and processes that organizations need to consider.

The following article covers the most important practices that companies should follow to create a successful work from home plan.

Defining Work and Expectations

First and foremost, companies need to specify who is eligible for working from home and who is not. Once that is determined, it is imperative to define what behavior and work expectations employees should meet. The latter means that companies should adjust their employees’ schedules during the transition to working from home, explain how projects are assigned and how deadlines are determined, and the required time to complete tasks, such as taking phone calls and replying to emails.

Having the Proper Tools

One of the most important things that companies should ensure for their employees is having the proper tools to connect and work remotely. These tools include having access to high-speed internet, a home desktop computer or a laptop, and a headset if an employee is not in a quiet and isolated place. In addition to that, organizations should also have collaboration tools so that employees can have a platform that allows them to stay connected and a business phone system that will enable them to communicate with clients, vendors, and one another.

Maintaining a Company Culture

Companies should also make sure that their remote workers are included in the company culture and still feel that they are part of the company even remotely. To ensure that, companies should constantly check how often the team members communicate with one another and how many hours the teamwork does, provide remote workers with funds to sponsor professional meetings, and organize happy hours where staff members can meet, socialize and have fun.

Transitioning to a remote work environment can be a daunting and challenging task for many businesses in this day and age. However, following these practices and policies will make it much easier for companies to create a work-from-home environment.