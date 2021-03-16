Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Creating a Successful Work From Home Program

Even before the covid-19 pandemic shook the way businesses work, many workplaces were already considering telecommuting options and shifting to a remote workforce for more flexible schedules for their employees. The current covid-19 crisis has played an important role in speeding up this transition. For an organization to switch to a remote work environment, a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Creating a Successful Work From Home Program - David Jeasonnne

Even before the covid-19 pandemic shook the way businesses work, many workplaces were already considering telecommuting options and shifting to a remote workforce for more flexible schedules for their employees. The current covid-19 crisis has played an important role in speeding up this transition. For an organization to switch to a remote work environment, a well-devised vigorous work from home policy should be executed. To ensure that the work from home policy is developed correctly, there is a list of imperative practices and processes that organizations need to consider.

The following article covers the most important practices that companies should follow to create a successful work from home plan.

Defining Work and Expectations

First and foremost, companies need to specify who is eligible for working from home and who is not. Once that is determined, it is imperative to define what behavior and work expectations employees should meet. The latter means that companies should adjust their employees’ schedules during the transition to working from home, explain how projects are assigned and how deadlines are determined, and the required time to complete tasks, such as taking phone calls and replying to emails.

Having the Proper Tools

One of the most important things that companies should ensure for their employees is having the proper tools to connect and work remotely. These tools include having access to high-speed internet, a home desktop computer or a laptop, and a headset if an employee is not in a quiet and isolated place. In addition to that, organizations should also have collaboration tools so that employees can have a platform that allows them to stay connected and a business phone system that will enable them to communicate with clients, vendors, and one another.

Maintaining a Company Culture

Companies should also make sure that their remote workers are included in the company culture and still feel that they are part of the company even remotely. To ensure that, companies should constantly check how often the team members communicate with one another and how many hours the teamwork does, provide remote workers with funds to sponsor professional meetings, and organize happy hours where staff members can meet, socialize and have fun.

Transitioning to a remote work environment can be a daunting and challenging task for many businesses in this day and age. However, following these practices and policies will make it much easier for companies to create a work-from-home environment.

    David Jeansonne - New Orleans, Lousianna

    David Jeansonne, Founder & Entrepreneur at CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™

    As one of the true pioneers of staffed events and direct mail marketing, David Jeansonne has always had an eye for business. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is the founder of CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, and more recently, Cover That Mouth™. With over two decades of experience, David Jeansonne and his businesses have become mainstays in their industries.

    David's commitment to his businesses bleeds into his commitment to giving back to his community. Whether David Jeansonne is volunteering with his employees or his family, he has one simple goal in mind: to support the less fortunate and do his part in assisting everyone so his home city can thrive!

    David Jeansonne truly lives by his catch phrase "We only live once. But if done right, once is enough!" To learn more about David Jeansonne, CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™, find David on social media!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    person using laptop
    Community//

    Working Remotely? What can we learn from COVID-19

    by Taimoor Sattar
    Relaxing coffee next to computer
    Community//

    What Does Corporate Well-Being Look Like When Nobody’s In The Office?

    by Tomoko Yokoi
    Community//

    10 Ways to Optimize Productivity and Innovation with a Remote Workforce

    by Elena Lipson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.