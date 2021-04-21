Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Creating a positive vibe with his original music.

The multi-talented African American rapper, published author, entertainer, humanitarian, and so much more.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Swagg Dinero
Swagg Dinero

Over the past few years, we have witnessed umpteen new talents coming into the music industry. Be it be pop, jazz, RnB, Hip-Hop or Rapp; there has been a huge genre of music for the greater crowd to reach. Today, listeners worldwide have developed a taste of different music, which is much more creative and catchier.

Today artists find different ways to attract the listeners, make it more creative, captivating, and tuneful for all. People who then like the tune of it keep humming the songs all days, and with the advent of social media and multiple platforms, the songs become viral to reach a bigger chunk of the crowd. One such amazing rapper hailing from Chicago has been Swagg Dinero, whose songs and music have enabled him to generate a huge fan base for himself and whose popularity have grown in double digits in the past few months.

His real name is John Coleman, and He was born to an African American Father and a Mexican Mother. Born and brought up in Chicago, Swagg faced many challenges early in his childhood.

After losing his brother Lil Jojo in a gang violence incident in 2012, tough roads were ahead to pursue his passion and convert it into a big success.

His sheer interest has pushed him to climb the ladders of success today; his new music genre and music has instantly grabbed millions’ attention. Post his brothers demise, realised that music is one field that he would venture into and make it big with his innovative style of music and composing.

His new rap project and videos have hit many social media platforms like YouTube, which has enabled him to gather millions of views. A rap song has done earlier with his brother Lil Jojo “Have it all”, has garnered more than 10 million views on YouTube. Being a firm believer in giving it back to society and its community, has conducted various forums to help people.

Opening new business opportunities and providing jobs to the needy along with carrying out different community events like Turkey Giveaways, Toy Drives, Celebrity Basketball Games, and Back to School Supplies Giveaways during his holidays, he has ensured to provide a livelihood to many of them, garnishing and showering him lots of praises and good wishes.

He has a habit of writing and has now become a published author. He released his first new book titled “Bar None” recently, which has further helped him create a huge and loyal fan base. With dreams of reaching the entertainment industry deeper, will soon be making his acting debut in the spring of 2022.

    jigar saraswat

    Jigar Saraswat, Content Writer, Author, Content Editor, PR Expert at 25hournews.com indiandailypost.com

    Life is about trying new things and writing is what I am upto now.. confused :) Read it twice...

    Working as Freelance writer from many years now, also in PR work.. Any one interested in content writing and Promotional work we can connect..

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    RockstarRican Gives His Tips For Avoiding Stress And Achieving Success

    by Anna Stark
    Community//

    Rising Stars Bob, Gus and Ernie of Ink to Spill: “Empathy is one of the greatest gifts we can give and receive through music”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    American Rapper Amaru Son actuating His Music Career For 2021

    by Dave Devloper

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.