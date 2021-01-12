Creating a personal and professional brand is not an overnight process – Ishan Kalra

Who are you as a brand, exactly? If you don’t know, then neither will your audience. Branding is the nuanced art of actively shaping your brand. With creativity, skill and strategy, a brand can establish an identity that sets itself apart from the competition and sparks a connection with its audience. Branding is what gives you a reputation and, ultimately, a future. DToday, branding is more complex and even more important says Ishan Kalra.

Today, building your personal brand is just as important as building your company’s brand — in fact, it might even be more important. Consumers want to hear the story behind the founders — the failures, struggles and the success. This means putting yourself out there and marketing yourself in addition to your business.

Your brand should be tied to your identity and depict an accurate representation of who you are personally and professionally. If someone walks into a room and says your name, how do people respond? Good or bad, they say something that reflects your brand. Since people will brand you anyway, take control of your reputation by establishing the brand you want people to associate with your name. Ishan says, your brand helps set you apart from the competition. In today’s global market, it is critical to stand apart from the crowd. You are no longer competing on a local stage, your organization now competes in the global economy.

Below given are some tips shared by Ishan Kalra on Branding

“Too many people are unfocused when it comes to press and coverage, trying to be “everything to everyone.” Decide what your key message is and stick to it,” Keeping your message focused for your target demographic will make it that much easier to both create content around your personal brand and have others define you.

You can’t hide in your office behind your computer and expect to build a personal brand. You need to get out and make yourself visible and accessible. Attend industry conferences, even if it’s just to network and socialize. The more visible and accessible you make yourself, the stronger your personal brand.

Ishan says, great branding takes guts, strategy, intelligence—and sometimes—risk. To tell your customers what makes you “you,” confidence is essential. Think of it this way: some of the most successful brands in the world got to where they are because of a sense of confidence, not because they were offering a particularly unique product or experience.

Creating a personal and professional brand is not an overnight process. Get started now with your unique value proposition and work to communicate who you are and what you have to offer over time. The next time someone says your name, the response will be a reflection of the image you want people to have of you, both personally and professionally he quoted.