Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Creating a Perfect Resume

There is a lot of competition in the job market, and resumes are the most important way to stand out in applicants’ crowded field. They are designed to tell employers the most important things about an applicant in a simple one-page document. But crafting a resume that stands out can be difficult. There are many sites and resources out […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Creating the Perfect Resume - Richard Carr, Bournemouth

There is a lot of competition in the job market, and resumes are the most important way to stand out in applicants’ crowded field. They are designed to tell employers the most important things about an applicant in a simple one-page document.

But crafting a resume that stands out can be difficult. There are many sites and resources out there for job seekers to use, and it can get confusing.

Here are three simple tips for creating a good resume.

Put Important Information at the Top

Recruiters and hiring personnel are flooded with many applications for few openings. They do not have the time to sift through every element of each resume.

That is why it is extremely important to put relevant information at the top of a resume. Sentences should be brief and use powerful language that is easy to understand.

Focus on Keywords

In the Qualifications portion of a job posting, employers detail what they are searching for. These are the keywords that they will be looking to see on a resume.

Using these keywords will help to hire personnel to see that an applicant fits the job description easily. Also, many companies use screening software that will filter out applicants who don’t have these keywords in their resumes.

A Unique Resume for Each Posting

It takes a lot of time and effort to get a job. In addition to searching through listings, there is the time required to write a personalized cover letter and complete all of the application sections. Many job-seekers will then send the same resume to all of the employers.

But each employer is unique. Even employers in the same industry might have different ideas of what the perfect applicant is. Using a custom resume for each employer will ensure that the most relevant information to that employer will be present and easy to locate.

While this might seem excessive, many applicants will save different versions of their resumes and choose the version that is the best fit for the application.

It can be hard to stand out, but a strong resume will help applicants get the job they are searching for.

    Richard Carr, Chief Executive at Fortitudo Property Ltd.

    Richard Carr's career as an entrepreneur began in 1981 when, at just 21, he founded Richard Carr Property, his first venture. From there, the rest, as they say, is history. After building enough capital with his first venture, Richard went on to found Allied Restaurants, which he later sold to Grand Metropolitan. He also went on to pioneer his Megabowl 10-Pin Bowling Concept, building Allied Leisure into an industry leader in the leisure arena.

    Richard left the leisure arena to move into the hospitality sector, where he founded Ravine Lifestyle, soon developing the business into a recognized brand. It was in 2016 that he officially made the move into real estate as the Chief Executive of Fortitudo Property Ltd.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    8 Resume Tips from a Former Hiring Manager

    by Jessica Dowches-Wheeler
    Community//

    Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) Serve as Gatekeepers for Employers

    by Barbara Schultz
    Community//

    Four Resume Tips To Stand Out From The Competition

    by Michelle Tillis Lederman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.