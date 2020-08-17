Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Creating a Business Plan

Entrepreneurs and business owners must take certain steps and precautions when building or expanding a business. The simplest and most effective way to go about this is by creating a business plan. While crafting a business plan can take considerable time and effort, business owners who have a thorough plan will be better prepared for the future of their businesses.

What Role Does a Business Plan Serve?

There are actually many different functions of a business plan. Generally, the plan can help guide business owners toward their goals by presenting sufficient information on finances, business history, and business goals. The other primary function of a business plan is to demonstrate to investors and potential lenders the history and future prospects of the business. In crafting a business plan, business owners should keep in mind their intended audience and what they hope to accomplish through the creation of such a lengthy, time-consuming document.

So what makes a business plan successful?

Research

The first step to creating an effective business plan entails a substantial amount of research. From collecting documentation of past expenses and profits to conducting in-depth market research, a business plan requires business owners to take a full inventory of the market and where their business stands within it. Assessing the health of the industry as well as the business independently will also be essential. The process of crafting a business plan will not be quick, but it should serve a productive project that enlightens business owners and provides a satisfactory look at the business’ potential for future success.

Objectivity

As a business owner, it may be easy to delve into a biased perspective when creating a business plan, but it is important to remain objective in your plan. Acknowledging any dips in revenue and providing an honest look at the market will demonstrate that business owners are aware of the industry’s status and believe that their business can achieve success, even without saying so directly. Additionally, providing a look at the company’s mission, upcoming projects, and financial history without making excuses or adding in rationale will demonstrate a business owner’s confidence in their business. While it may be tempting to bolster your business plan with opinions, objectivity will serve the plan better as business owners attempt to earn funding or investments.

Overall, keeping in mind the role of the business plan should help keeping business owners on the right track when drafting their own.

Steven Lewis Weiner

Steven Lewis Weiner, Business Owner at Banner Stakes

Owner of Invention Xpress and Banner Stakes, Steven Lewis Weiner is a dedicated business owner and innovator based in San Francisco. Since 2012, Steven Lewis Weiner and the Banner Stakes team have helped companies reduce liability and convey warnings with their high quality and durable barrier systems. Most recently, Steven Lewis Weiner launched Invention Xpress, a company that provides a complete startup partnership for entrepreneurs with an idea for a product or company. Though Weiner invested in both of his companies, he is constantly conceptualizing new ideas. To keep up with the latest from Steven Lewis Weiner, connect with him on LinkedIn!

Share your comments below.

