Create Your Success Road Map

How to be smart when setting your goals.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Many people do not accomplish what they want. The reason? They treat life as a scavenger hunt rather than taking a proactive success approach by having a clearly defined goal.

Whether it is a personal or professional goal for which you are striving to accomplish, it is essential that you think through it before committing it to paper. After you document your intended goal in clearly defined terms, you can begin following your success road map.

In addition to the “what” and the “how” you are going to get there, also clearly define in writing by “when” you intend to accomplish that specific goal. If you do not state a specific time, your goal may simply remain a dream. When you give yourself, however, a written deadline regarding by when you intend to accomplish your goal, you will be starting your journey.

Whether it is six months or 20 years, I will be waiting for you at the end of the self-made millionaire finish line.

Ann Marie Sabath, Author

Sabath's ninth book, What Self-Made Millionaires Do That Most People Don't is based on interviews with 30 U.S. self-made millionaires as well as her own expertise. It was released by Career Press on May 21, 2018. Do you have a question?  E-mail it to Sabath at [email protected]

