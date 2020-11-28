Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Create Your Own Support System

The only permission you need is your own.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Photo by Becca Tapert on Unsplash
Desire is natural and healthy. Desire or wanting more is genetic hunger, a life expanding itself through you. If you pretend you don’t want more, or that you don’t desire things, you’re only lying to yourself.

The desire for more will never go away, but you don’t have to be a slave to your deepest craving. 

Some people will always have more, and some will always have less. That’s not a factor in how you appreciate right now. Make sure you’re not sacrificing now for later.

Enjoy Life Now

If you don’t give yourself permission to enjoy life now, why do you think you’ll give yourself permission later? You’ll still have a desire for more.

Surrender to your desire but don’t become its slave.

I was a slave to desire for many years and it certainly created material wealth, but it also created a fire inside of me that could not be calmed. I couldn’t rest. Ever. 

Give Yourself Permission

Own your shit unapologetically. Allow desire. Rejecting it will just create more pain because it’s genetically encoded in you. Create your dreams.

Just keep in mind that being a slave to desire will create suffering, angst, and dissatisfaction that will never go away and ultimately leave you empty.

The only permission you ever need is your own. The only approval you ever need is your own. The only applause you ever need is your own. The only love you ever need is your own.

If you are seeking these from others, just stop.

STOP.

Are You Living Life on Your Terms?

If you’re seeking permission, love, and approval from others, you’re handcuffing yourself.

Find these things inside of yourself, and then you won’t need them from others. That’s interdependence. (Hint: When you need these from others, it’s dependence.)

We are fully capable of being interdependent with others instead of relying on them to provide us with the emotional support we lack for ourselves.

By doing so, you’re creating your own internal emotional support system.

From that place, you’ll be able to live life on your own terms and the perfect people who want for you what you want for yourself will show up.

And that feels much more powerful than needing from others what is missing within ourselves.

You’ll never feel real success, happiness, and freedom if you rely on the emotions of others for your own security, adequacy, or significance.

That’s too much burden to place on another human being. You’ll always feel like something is missing when you can have it all, but would rather chase for the missing piece from someone else. 

It’s not missing. You’ve just been looking in the wrong place.

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

     

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

     

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

     

    Through private coaching, mastermind groups, and training, Mike helps business owners achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

     

    Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

