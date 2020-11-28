Create Your Own Support System

Desire is natural and healthy. Desire or wanting more is genetic hunger, a life expanding itself through you. If you pretend you don’t want more, or that you don’t desire things, you’re only lying to yourself.

The desire for more will never go away, but you don’t have to be a slave to your deepest craving.

Some people will always have more, and some will always have less. That’s not a factor in how you appreciate right now. Make sure you’re not sacrificing now for later.

Enjoy Life Now

If you don’t give yourself permission to enjoy life now, why do you think you’ll give yourself permission later? You’ll still have a desire for more.

Surrender to your desire but don’t become its slave.

I was a slave to desire for many years and it certainly created material wealth, but it also created a fire inside of me that could not be calmed. I couldn’t rest. Ever.

Give Yourself Permission

Own your shit unapologetically. Allow desire. Rejecting it will just create more pain because it’s genetically encoded in you. Create your dreams.

Just keep in mind that being a slave to desire will create suffering, angst, and dissatisfaction that will never go away and ultimately leave you empty.

The only permission you ever need is your own. The only approval you ever need is your own. The only applause you ever need is your own. The only love you ever need is your own.

If you are seeking these from others, just stop.

STOP.

Are You Living Life on Your Terms?

If you’re seeking permission, love, and approval from others, you’re handcuffing yourself.

Find these things inside of yourself, and then you won’t need them from others. That’s interdependence. (Hint: When you need these from others, it’s dependence.)

We are fully capable of being interdependent with others instead of relying on them to provide us with the emotional support we lack for ourselves.

By doing so, you’re creating your own internal emotional support system.

From that place, you’ll be able to live life on your own terms and the perfect people who want for you what you want for yourself will show up.

And that feels much more powerful than needing from others what is missing within ourselves.

You’ll never feel real success, happiness, and freedom if you rely on the emotions of others for your own security, adequacy, or significance.

That’s too much burden to place on another human being. You’ll always feel like something is missing when you can have it all, but would rather chase for the missing piece from someone else.

It’s not missing. You’ve just been looking in the wrong place.