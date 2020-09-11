Crafting Uplifts Us When We Need It Most

Projects and stories that are making a difference in our community

By Ashish Arora, President & Chief Executive Officer at Cricut

It’s around this time of year, with summer winding down and the longest days behind us, that we could all use a little extra positivity. This summer wasn’t filled with events and meet-ups where I was able to converse with our wonderful community members, but through the projects I saw shared in our online communities, I knew there was still plenty of joy going around.

Over the last few months, as more people have been home with time to explore crafting as a creative outlet, I continue to see just how important it is to belong to a welcoming and nurturing community of makers. They are constantly empowering each other, inspiring one another, and uplifting all of us (myself, included). Watching experienced crafters and beginners alike come together to push through these tough times with project inspiration, useful tips and tricks, or even a small touch of reassuring reminds me why I joined this little crafting company all those years ago.

The crafting community is a constant source of inspiration and encouragement. Every day, I am moved by individuals who share projects and stories that speak to the heart of creativity and, ultimately, humanity. Now, I would love to share some of them with you.

When Kayla Davis noticed her husband’s interest in the crafts she was making, she decided that her new DIY best friend, Cricut Joy, really belonged to him. Ever since, James, an Army veteran, has used crafting as a way to reduce anxiety and other symptoms associated with PTSD. Creating and making became a regular therapeutic exercise, as James found comfort in the process of ‘weeding’—a technique used to remove the negative space of a vinyl design. He especially loves the intricate designs of mandalas, and Kayla will regularly find James weeding for hours and hours to keep his mind busy and calm his nerves.

James’ story: http://inspiration.cricut.com/crafting-with-cricut-calms-veteran-ptsd/

While James was able to find relief in the physical act of crafting, others have found ways to use their projects to uplift others. One Instagram user, @crafty.leticia, makes mirror decals for her friends and family to encourage positive affirmations. Looking in the mirror everyday can take a toll on our self-image, but a simple affirmation that we’re ‘looking good’ can remind us that sometimes we’re our own harshest critic.

“Looking Good” mirror decal: https://www.instagram.com/p/CDKWR9llstH/

Crafting manifests beauty in simple messages. Tiffany, whose daughter, Arabella, has Down Syndrome, breaks down social stigmas by doing just that with personalized onesies. She uses her creative prowess to challenge stereotypes with powerful messages that remind us we are all beautiful, amazing, and worthy.

Baby Arabella’s story: https://www.instagram.com/p/B5GBpWMhCEy/?igshid=1fuml176zhf68

Arabella continues to be one of my favorite inspirations. Tiffany shared another beautifully crafted onesie for Arabella’s first birthday that I had to share with you all: https://www.instagram.com/p/CC9hAq5AsZH/

And now with the new school year starting, I’ve seen countless projects from parents and teachers who are using crafts to ease the back-to-school transition. This crafty mom, @daynah, saw an opportunity to spruce up her at-home classroom with a colorful vinyl blackboard design—what better way to get her preschooler excited about learning from home than adding a little bit of Cricut creativity? This looks like so much fun, I want to go back to school!

Daynah’s Vinyl Blackboard Design: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEYR-DBJOBf/

These are just a few of the projects that have elevated hope and positivity throughout our community. Whether you are making for yourself or for a loved one, you’ll never know whose day you will brighten up by sharing your craft. So, while the summer might be coming to an end, fall is just around the corner and that means it’s just the beginning of a new inspirational season for creativity and crafting. I can’t wait to see it.