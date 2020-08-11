Crafting Emotional Content

One of the obstacles that plague authors and experts is the fact that there are so many experts in every topic in today’s world. Distinguishing oneself from the group is the most challenging activity you will pursue. You can secure the most visible media placements available, but if you don’t connect quickly with your audiences, much of your efforts will be in vain.

Here are four crucial things you need to know to effectively to build your brand.

1. Website 101: Once you present yourself to the media, the first thing most journalists, producers and editors will do is review your website. This is your golden opportunity to showcase who you are, why your work is unique and leave a lasting impression. And you will have about 8 seconds to accomplish this goal. Many authors and experts make the common mistake of displaying their products and their books, focusing on selling. This leaves the most important aspect of creating a lasting emotional impact virtually untouched. Audiences must connect with you through your content on a deep level before they will become a client.

2. Craft Your Pitch: Once you have successfully positioned your emotional brand on your website, the next step is to craft your pitch to the media. You need to control how you’re positioned with the media, right down to the moment of placement. When you are placed on a website with several other experts, it is crucial you have the appearance of being unique and separate I what you provide. Don’t present yourself as a “parenting expert.” Present yourself as a ‘middle school bully prevention expert” or “toddler tantrum expert”. Do your research and find ways to present your content in a way that no one else has developed.

3. Create a Tag Line: A strong, memorable tag line is very effective in creating a unique brand that means something to someone emotionally. Your tag line needs to express the benefits of your work in a short and catchy way. It needs to answer the reader’s question “why would I care about this work?” Once you have this magical emotional branding tool, use it on every piece of promotional materials you create and distribute.

4. Focus on your Emotional “Content Map”: Your choice of specific emotionally based words that will become uniquely yours will draw a very specific audience and will be the heart of your unique message as you create your emotional branding. I call this the “Tony Robbins Effect.” Emotionally connecting, relating and resolving issues with people creates specific branding that leads to a real connection and powerful messages that stick.

Moving a step beyond the well-crafted website and generally strong content will pave the way for success with your publicity efforts. Implementing your specific emotional brand will move you to the level of a trusted and sought-after global expert.