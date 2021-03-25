Counselling Vs Life Coaching: How Are They Different

Counselling and Life Coaching belong to the same family but reside in different areas and have different professions. Although they are tied together, both have a subtle yet significant distinction. What they share is the social stigma and lack of acknowledgement for the two in society.

However, they play a huge role in the lives of people who are wise enough to turn to them for guidance. The rat race of a world and the bouts of stress it causes has affected every aspect of our lives. Hiding them and not seeking assistance only aggravates the issues leading to health problems such as mental instability, depression, anxiety, sadness, and extreme mood swings, in addition to ruining your relations with people.

As much as there are differences between coaching and counselling, both act as a life jacket that saves you from drowning in misery. Let’s dig deeper into how the two, with their distinct approaches to life, give you hope and strength to walk back to a normal life where you recognize every opportunity to make your life healthier and happier.

Coaching Fuels, Counselling Strengthens

A life coach helps you get through the gloomy and stressful days of life. Not being able to handle stress reduces your motivation level and drains you of energy, self-confidence, and the vigor to become the best version of yourself. It also affects your relations with those around you.

The importance of coaching should thus be realized as with the help of a coach, you can reflect upon yourself and work out the path to achieving the goals you otherwise are unable to. For those who doubt the entire coaching process, relationship coaches online can be a start to see how effective the process is.

There are situations in life that demand courage to take the first step. From having the courage and push to quit harmful practices to acquiring marriage counselling, a counsellor shows you every reason to believe in yourself or your relation to get past the thorny phase and find an amicable solution.

Recognizing Goals Vs Acquiring Clarity

With the help of a coach, you are able to gauge your potential and see clearly what path should you tread on to reach what you envision. The self-introspection that the coach helps you with allows you to look deeper into yourself and rummage out the thing that leads to your growth and prosperity.

On the other hand, a counsellor creates a supportive environment for you to liberate yourself of things that hold you back. In that safe space, you are able to unshackle yourself of all your weaknesses and take a step towards hope, courage, and life with confidence. The Relationship Coaches in Calgary offer you marriage and relationship counselling apart from coaching you while you traverse the uneven paths of life. A trusted mentor can do wonders in your life by removing the blindfold of sadness, stress, and happiness so that you can become the best version of yourself to benefit yourself and those who matter to you.