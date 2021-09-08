Could a robot replace your manager?

𝘼 🅁🄾🄱🄾🅃 🤖 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙙𝙤 𝙖 𝙗𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙟𝙤𝙗 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣 𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙨.

You read me right. But before you get mad, keep reading.

First I want to ask you a question – what is 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩?

A simple dictionary definition is 𝘢 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦. Pretty vague, which is why you have managers (who manage people), sales managers (who may manage just sales, just salespeople, or both), social media managers (who manage social media but no people) etc etc.

A more complex business-theory definition includes phrases such as 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘰𝘳𝘨𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘨𝘶𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘢 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘺, 𝘢𝘥𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘢 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘣𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦.

Now we’re getting somewhere.

If you take a very flat approach to this, we can look at the organisation of resources (including people) according to time, needs and objectives. How many electricians does it take to change a lightbulb, how many UX designers does it take to build a corporate website, when are they available, how long will it take and who needs vacation approved during that timeline?

Arguably, a computer could probably do a better job of this 𝘢𝘥𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘴, leaving your top salesperson free to stay in sales and keep closing deals.

Until you get to the human factor.

A great leader brings out the best in their teams, knows that Sally is a fantastic ideas generator but she works best with Mark who helps her follow through and ensures that the little details are attended to, and when their project hits a snag and needs a little outside help Tom is the guy who can convince Steve the IT specialist to lend his expertise. They also know that Helen, who’s been working from home and has a 3 year old, doesn’t reply to emails right away some days but is often up till 11pm finishing off a project and is also the best public speaker when it comes time to pitch the next project idea to the executive team.

Deloittes 2019 report on Global Human Capital Trends (written before the world dealt with a year long pandemic and all the challenges THAT brought, by the way) states that 8 out of 10 responding CEOs agreed “21st century leaders” face unique and new requirements, yet only 41% feel their leadership is ‘ready or very ready’ to face these challenges.

A summary of research into leadership training pinpointed the following statistics:

🤔Only 1 in 4 senior managers see leadership training as critical to influencing business outcomes, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙮𝙚𝙩

⭐After undergoing leadership training, leadership behaviours increased by 28%, overall job performance by 20% and subordinate outcomes by 8%

Leadership training has a real flow through effect.

So what will it be – educated, competent, inspiring leaders – or 🤖?